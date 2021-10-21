MAGA Artist’s “Let’s Go Brandon” Song Mocking Joe Biden Presidency Hits #1 Hip-Hop Song In America on iTunes Chart

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL – A rap song critical of Joe Biden that was unbelievably born out of a NASCAR meme has now emerged as one of the hottest tunes in the country, especially among conservatives who are highly critical of the U.S. President.

“Let’s Go Brandon” by rapper Loza Alexander was inspired by an NBC reporter at an Alabama NASCAR race earlier this month; while reporter Kelli Stavast was interviewing race winner Brandon Brown, the crowd at Talladega Superspeedway began chanting “F**k Joe Biden,” which Stavast amusingly misheard – and repeated to the home audience – as “Let’s Go Brandon.”

As Biden’s approval ratings have dipped in recent months, conservatives have adopted the ironic “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase as a way of criticizing the President. Alexander capitalized on the trend, and as a result his new song is burning up iTunes; currently, the song is No. 2 on the iTunes Top Songs list and No. 1 on its Top Hip-Hop/Rap Songs list.



Alexander’s “Let’s Go Brandon” song includes lyrics such as “Don’t nobody like his ass, huh? Tried to cover up, but tell the people, go Brandon. But we know what they sayin’, though. You can hear the chant in every post.”

Alexander’s 2021 album “M*GA Man” includes songs such as “Voter Fraud/Fraud” and “Wake Up America,” in addition to tracks that disparage democratic lawmakers such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The rapper’s previous album – “Canceled,” also released in 2021 – included tracks critical of other politicians, including former Vice President Mike Pence and congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.