Leaked Audio: DOJ Lawyer Discusses Fighting Legitimacy, Sincerity of “Religious Exemptions” to COVID-19 Vaccines

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





In a leaked phone conversation a DOJ lawyer explains the difficulty of agencies to fight claims of religious exemptions due to the use of aborted human fetus cells used in the research and development of the COVID-19 vaccines even if the legitimacy or sincerity of the claims are in question.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Human Events Daily senior editor Jack Posobiec recently obtained leaked audio from a phone call between a Biden Department of Justice official and White House staff regarding what they perceived as the lack of legitimacy of many individuals who apply for a religious exemption to taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a phone conversation between DOJ lawyer Marty Letterman and unnamed members of the Biden Administration, Letterman commented on the use of cells obtained from aborted human fetuses that were used in the research and development of the current COVID-19 vaccines.

With that being the case, Letterman said, he opined that individuals who are using the potential presence of fetal cells in vaccines as a reason to claim a religious exemption from a vaccination mandate are not doing so from a legitimate place of sincerity.

“For instance in the New York case that’s currently going on against the State of New York, the Thomas More Society is representing a bunch of doctors and nurses who claim that they would sin gravely in cooperation with the evil of abortion,” Letterman says in the phone recording. “How would they be doing so? The claim is that all three of the current vaccines, either have fetal cells that were obtained by abortions in the vaccine itself, or in the case of Pfizer and Moderna that those vaccines were tested using fetal cells that had been aborted, and even the connection to the previous testing, makes them cooperative with evil in a way that their religion prohibits.”



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (How they do it: NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



“I don’t want to say anything too categorical but I believe that this claim will be very difficult for agencies to successfully claim that’s either insincere or not religious, even if it is,” Letterman continued. “Even if we know that many of those claims are not sincere, or are sincere but not religious, this is the most common behavior you’re going to confront probably, and it’s likely that you will have to take as a given the employee’s claim.”

Letterman then seemed to mock those seeking to avoid being vaccinated for religious reasons, saying that they would possibly go to any lengths to prove their point.

LEAKED AUDIO: DOJ official on WH call says many federal worker religious exemptions on abortion testing are ‘not sincere’ pic.twitter.com/qW1L9bi0GC — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 19, 2021