COPS: Three Juveniles Rob Woman Of “Micro Bully” Puppies At Gunpoint In West Park Home; Valued At $3,000-$4,000 Each

A Micro Bully or Miniature Pit Bull, is a small dog known to be the American Pit Bull Terrier’s miniature version. It is becoming more popular due to its similar build to the Pit Bull, and its small height, which can easily be carried around. They are friendly and loyal, which makes them an excellent option for keeping as a pet. Prices range from an average of 2,500 to 5,000. File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

WEST PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are investigating an armed robbery of two puppies in West Park. On Monday evening, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a victim reported that three young men inquired about purchasing “Micro Bully” puppies that she raises.

According to authorities, when the three juveniles were inside her home in the 5400 block of Southwest 23rd Street, the victim said they pulled out a gun and told her not to move. When they attempted to steal two of the puppies, the victim got into a tussle with the boys. As the young men left the residence, an exchange of gunfire occurred. The young men got into an unknown vehicle and fled.

The victim was not injured in the shooting; however, she reported that two of her puppies, valued at $3,000-$4,000 each, were missing from her home. Detectives arrested one juvenile male, 16 years old, for armed robbery with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Detectives are working to arrest the other individuals involved. According to initial reports, the other two juveniles are believed to be under 16 years old.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.