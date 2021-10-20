“Slap A Teacher” Challenge Blamed for High School Student Brutally Beating Elderly, Wheelchair-Bound Teacher

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Larrianna Jackson, 18, is facing a prison sentence of up to 10 years after being hit with upgraded felony charges in connections with the unprovoked assault of a disabled, 64 year-old teacher who is confined to a wheelchair, authorities said on Tuesday.

COVINGTON, LA – A teenaged Louisiana high school student is in deep trouble with law enforcement after she reportedly assaulted an elderly, wheelchair-bound teacher while being filmed for what some are alleging is a TikTok trend known as the “Slap a Teacher” challenge.

Larrianna Jackson, 18, is facing a prison sentence of up to 10 years after being hit with upgraded felony charges in connections with the unprovoked assault of a disabled, 64 year-old teacher who is confined to a wheelchair, authorities said on Tuesday.

Jackson had initially been charged with felony battery of a school teacher after she had been arrested on October 6, but District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office announced additional charges against her on Friday after reviewing the evidence in the case, including felony second-degree battery with cruelty to the infirmed.

Investigators said Jackson wanted to take part in a viral “Slap a Teacher” challenge spreading on TikTok. https://t.co/3yQDpO8Vv7 — ABC7 Sarasota (@mysuncoast) October 20, 2021



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (How they do it: NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



In a cellphone video recorded by an unnamed student at Covington High School, Jackson is seen approaching the wheelchair-using teacher at her desk after class, where they are seen speaking briefly. Then, without provocation, Jackson is seen punching the teacher in the face and knocking her onto the ground; Jackson then continues brutally punching the disabled teacher several times, until the video abruptly ends.

The teacher was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for multiple injuries sustained from the beating according to officials, who alleged that the attack was possibly tied to a viral TikTok trend known as the “slap a teacher” challenge.

Representatives for TikTok – a popular video-sharing and social networking app – issued a statement on Twitter in response to the incident, where they vowed to remove any videos related to the “slap a teacher” challenge that may appear their site.

The rumored 'slap a teacher' dare is an insult to educators everywhere. And while this is not a trend on TikTok, if at any point it shows up, content will be removed. Learn more about practicing responsible behavior here: https://t.co/68VWesl9rf — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) October 6, 2021

“The rumored ‘slap a teacher’ dare is an insult to educators everywhere,” the tweet said. “And while this is not a trend on TikTok, if at any point it shows up, content will be removed.”

Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned on December 8.