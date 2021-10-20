CrimeSocietyU.S. News

“Slap A Teacher” Challenge Blamed for High School Student Brutally Beating Elderly, Wheelchair-Bound Teacher

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Jackson had initially been charged with felony battery of a school teacher after she had been arrested
Larrianna Jackson, 18, is facing a prison sentence of up to 10 years after being hit with upgraded felony charges in connections with the unprovoked assault of a disabled, 64 year-old teacher who is confined to a wheelchair, authorities said on Tuesday.

COVINGTON, LA – A teenaged Louisiana high school student is in deep trouble with law enforcement after she reportedly assaulted an elderly, wheelchair-bound teacher while being filmed for what some are alleging is a TikTok trend known as the “Slap a Teacher” challenge.

Larrianna Jackson, 18, is facing a prison sentence of up to 10 years after being hit with upgraded felony charges in connections with the unprovoked assault of a disabled, 64 year-old teacher who is confined to a wheelchair, authorities said on Tuesday.

Jackson had initially been charged with felony battery of a school teacher after she had been arrested on October 6, but District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office announced additional charges against her on Friday after reviewing the evidence in the case, including felony second-degree battery with cruelty to the infirmed.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (How they do it: NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

In a cellphone video recorded by an unnamed student at Covington High School, Jackson is seen approaching the wheelchair-using teacher at her desk after class, where they are seen speaking briefly. Then, without provocation, Jackson is seen punching the teacher in the face and knocking her onto the ground; Jackson then continues brutally punching the disabled teacher several times, until the video abruptly ends.

The teacher was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for multiple injuries sustained from the beating according to officials, who alleged that the attack was possibly tied to a viral TikTok trend known as the “slap a teacher” challenge.

Representatives for TikTok – a popular video-sharing and social networking app – issued a statement on Twitter in response to the incident, where they vowed to remove any videos related to the “slap a teacher” challenge that may appear their site.

“The rumored ‘slap a teacher’ dare is an insult to educators everywhere,” the tweet said. “And while this is not a trend on TikTok, if at any point it shows up, content will be removed.”

Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned on December 8.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Over 3,000 Chicago Police Officers Defying COVID-19…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Colin Powell- A Legacy Tainted By Endorsing The Iraq…

Marc Ang

Chicago Museum “Relieves” 82 White Female Upper-Middle Class…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,532