BREAKING: NYC Mayor to Require All Public Employees to be Vaccinated against COVID-19, No Option for Testing

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce Wednesday that all city workers will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face losing their jobs, with no option to opt-out in favor of regular testing. A previous mandate handed down by Bill de Blasio covered all NYC school and healthcare workers. File photo: CJ Hanevy, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MANHATTAN, NY – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is slated to announce on Wednesday that all city workers will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face losing their jobs, with no option to opt-out in favor of regular testing.

All NYC public employees will have until October 29 to receive their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine; currently, of the city’s 160,500 workers, 71 percent are either partially or fully vaccinated, with 70 percent of police and 60 percent of fire department members reportedly having received at least their first shot.

This leaves approximately 46,000 completely unvaccinated individuals remaining who are being mandated to take the jab or possibly lose their job. This who do not comply with the mandate will be placed on unpaid leave until the De Blasio Administration negotiates with city labor unions in regards to additional disciplinary actions.

Breaking News: New York City will require all city workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Regular testing will not be an option for workers who refuse to get vaccinated, he said.https://t.co/zMyAjI4ZXI — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 20, 2021



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (How they do it: NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



Due to serious staffing issues at the Rikers Island jail complex, the city’s approximately 8,000 correction officers will be afforded an extended deadline of December 1 to receive their first jab.

“City workers have been a daily inspiration,” De Blasio was quoted as saying. “Now is the time for them to show their city the path out of this pandemic once and for all.”

City workers are not being given the option to be tested for COVID at regular intervals in order to forgo being inoculated; however, they will have the option to apply for exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

Mayor de Blasio to announce COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all city workers https://t.co/dZVKm1axIL pic.twitter.com/J9YlylrxQ3 — New York Post (@nypost) October 20, 2021

A previous mandate handed down by Bill de Blasio covered all NYC school and healthcare workers.

Many states have issued similar vaccination mandates for public employees and healthcare workers, whereas other states – such as Texas and Florida – have outright banned them; Florida recently issued its first-ever fine for a violation of its vaccination mandate ban, forcing a $3.57 million penalty on Leon County after they required their employees to take the jab.