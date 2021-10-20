GreenPointe Welcomes Garrison Burr, CPA As Financial Analyst; Supporting Company’s Expansion In Florida’s West Coast

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

JACKSONVILLE, FL – GreenPointe Developers, LLC proudly announces Garrison Burr, CPA, has joined the firm as financial analyst. He reports to Regional President Jim McGowan. In his new role, Burr is providing financial analyses and land use research support for the company’s current developments and future expansion efforts in the West Coast of Florida covering Manatee, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties, and the Tampa, Lakeland and Orlando areas.

“Garrison brings immense financial knowledge to GreenPointe and will be a beneficial asset to our team,” said GreenPointe Developers President Grady Miars. “Our company is dedicated to growth, and Garrison will collaborate with our team of seasoned executives to identify business strategies and help bring those initiatives to fruition.”

Burr brings five years of finance experience to GreenPointe, having worked as a financial analyst for ClubCorp Holdings in Dallas, Texas, and as a senior audit associate at KPMG in Jacksonville. He also has experience in investment banking analysis at Allen C. Ewing & Co. in Jacksonville.

Burr is a graduate of Florida State University, where he earned a master’s degree in accountancy and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. He holds an active CPA license in Florida.



For more information on GreenPointe and their communities, visit www.GreenPointeLLC.com.