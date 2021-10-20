Detectives Looking to ID Brazen Vehicle Burglar Caught On Camera In Pembroke Park, West Park District

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

WEST PARK, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Pembroke Park/West Park District are releasing surveillance video of a subject caught on camera breaking into multiple vehicles. The vehicle break-ins occurred after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, between the 5700 block of Southwest 23rd Street and the 2100 block of South State Road 7 in West Park.

Footage obtained from multiple locations shows a black Cadillac SUV parked next to various targeted vehicles. In each of the cases, the driver is seen exiting the Cadillac in a low crouching stance and burglarizing several cars before fleeing the scenes. In one video, the brazen subject parked the Cadillac on the street and burglarized a vehicle parked along a swale as people walked and drove by.

According to detectives, an hour after the vehicle burglaries occurred, a male subject wearing a black shirt with white and orange writing used one of the victim’s credit cards to purchase items at businesses in Miramar and Pembroke Pines.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the vehicle burglaries or subject to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office West Park Det. Rosa Viera at 954-321-4233. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.