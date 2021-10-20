CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Looking to ID Brazen Vehicle Burglar Caught On Camera In Pembroke Park, West Park District

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Brazen Vehicle Burglar Caught On Camera
Footage obtained from multiple locations shows a black Cadillac SUV parked next to various targeted vehicles. In each of the cases, the driver is seen exiting the Cadillac in a low crouching stance and burglarizing several cars before fleeing the scenes. 

WEST PARK, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Pembroke Park/West Park District are releasing surveillance video of a subject caught on camera breaking into multiple vehicles. The vehicle break-ins occurred after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, between the 5700 block of Southwest 23rd Street and the 2100 block of South State Road 7 in West Park. 

Footage obtained from multiple locations shows a black Cadillac SUV parked next to various targeted vehicles. In each of the cases, the driver is seen exiting the Cadillac in a low crouching stance and burglarizing several cars before fleeing the scenes. In one video, the brazen subject parked the Cadillac on the street and burglarized a vehicle parked along a swale as people walked and drove by.

According to detectives, an hour after the vehicle burglaries occurred, a male subject wearing a black shirt with white and orange writing used one of the victim’s credit cards to purchase items at businesses in Miramar and Pembroke Pines.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the vehicle burglaries or subject to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office West Park Det. Rosa Viera at 954-321-4233. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

FEDS: Colombian Businessman Charged with Money Laundering…

George McGregor

Arrest Made In Lake Park Shooting

Joe Mcdermott

West Park Traffic Stop Nets Thousands Of Grams Of Synthetic…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,448