Biden Admin Vows to Fight Texas Bill that Would Ban Transgender Athletes from Competing on Girls’ Sports Teams

Senior associate communications director for the Biden Administration, Matt Hill, tweeted that the White House may step in to oppose the Texas transgender sports bill, which Republican Governor Greg Abbott indicated he would sign into law when it was sent to his desk earlier this week. File photo: Shawn Goldberg, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DALLAS, TX – The administration of President Joe Biden vowed on Tuesday to fight a bill in Texas that, if signed into law, would ban transgender athletes from competing on girls’ sporting teams, instead forcing them to play on teams that correspond with the sex they were assigned at birth.

White House spokesman Ike Hajinazarian spoke to local Texas media, calling the proposed bill “hateful” and an example of “bullying.”

“This hateful bill in Texas is just the latest example of Republican state lawmakers using legislation to target transgender kids — whom the president believes are some of the bravest Americans — in order to score political points,” he said. “These anti-transgender bills are nothing more than bullying disguised as legislation and undermine our nation’s core values.”

Our message to young transgender people in Texas and across the country: these hateful bills are bullying disguised as legislation, and @POTUS and our Administration will always keep fighting for the full equality LGBTQ+ folks deserve. #YallMeansAll https://t.co/bpb1UwI1KL — Matt Hill (@MattHill46) October 19, 2021

The bill was passed by the Republican-controlled House 76-54 on Thursday last week, and then went to the state Senate on Friday, where it passed 19-12. After Governor Abbott signs the bill into law, it would mandate that all student athletes must compete on teams that align with their biological sex; transgender students would be forbidden from joining teams that correspond with an opposing gender that they “identify” as.

Texas State Representative Valoree Swanson (R), one of the authors of the bill, stated that it was needed to protect female athletes from the advantages afforded to transgender competitors who were born as biological males.