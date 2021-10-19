West Park Traffic Stop Nets Thousands Of Grams Of Synthetic Cannabinoids, Marijuana Cigars, THC Vaporizer Cartridges, Peyote Mushrooms

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

According to authorities, Juan Green, 27, of Miami, was charged with trafficking synthetic cannabinoids, trafficking amphetamines and possession with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver marijuana, peyote and THC.

WEST PARK, FL – A weekend traffic stop in West Park led to the arrest of a man suspected of selling and possessing large quantities of synthetic drugs and other narcotics. According to authorities, the South Broward Crime Suppression Team, comprised of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies from the West Park/Pembroke Park District, conducted a traffic stop on Saturday, October 16 in the 3000 block of Southwest 56th Avenue in West Park after seeing a drug transaction.

A search of the vehicle revealed thousands of grams of synthetic cannabinoids, in addition to hundreds of marijuana cigars, THC vaporizer cartridges and bags of marijuana. Deputies also found peyote mushrooms and mushroom bars in the vehicle. Suspect Juan Green, 27, of Miami, was arrested following the traffic stop.

After Green’s arrest, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives served a search warrant at Green’s residence in West Park and located additional illegal narcotics. Green is charged with trafficking synthetic cannabinoids, trafficking amphetamines and possession with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver marijuana, peyote and THC.