CrimeLocalSociety

West Park Traffic Stop Nets Thousands Of Grams Of Synthetic Cannabinoids, Marijuana Cigars, THC Vaporizer Cartridges, Peyote Mushrooms

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

GREEN, JUAN PAUL
According to authorities, Juan Green, 27, of Miami, was charged with trafficking synthetic cannabinoids, trafficking amphetamines and possession with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver marijuana, peyote and THC.  

WEST PARK, FL – A weekend traffic stop in West Park led to the arrest of a man suspected of selling and possessing large quantities of synthetic drugs and other narcotics. According to authorities, the South Broward Crime Suppression Team, comprised of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies from the West Park/Pembroke Park District, conducted a traffic stop on Saturday, October 16 in the 3000 block of Southwest 56th Avenue in West Park after seeing a drug transaction.

A search of the vehicle revealed thousands of grams of synthetic cannabinoids, in addition to hundreds of marijuana cigars, THC vaporizer cartridges and bags of marijuana. Deputies also found peyote mushrooms and mushroom bars in the vehicle. Suspect Juan Green, 27, of Miami, was arrested following the traffic stop. 

A search of the vehicle revealed thousands of grams of synthetic cannabinoids, in addition to hundreds of marijuana cigars, THC vaporizer cartridges and bags of marijuana. Deputies also found peyote mushrooms and mushroom bars in the vehicle. Suspect Juan Green, 27, of Miami, was arrested following the traffic stop. 

After Green’s arrest, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives served a search warrant at Green’s residence in West Park and located additional illegal narcotics. Green is charged with trafficking synthetic cannabinoids, trafficking amphetamines and possession with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver marijuana, peyote and THC.  

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

FEDS: South Florida Resident Sentenced to 70 Years in Prison…

George McGregor

FEDS: Jupiter Man Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Child…

George McGregor

Jussie Smollett’s Request for Dismissal Denied by Judge;…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,445