Arrest Made In Lake Park Shooting

By Joe Mcdermott
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
LAKE PARK, FL – According to authorities, on Monday, October 18, 2021, at approximately 7pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Date Palm Drive, in Lake Park. Upon arrival, deputies located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Detectives quickly developed a suspect, Raekwon Williams, 22, of Lake Park. Williams was arrested this evening and will be transported to the Palm Beach County Jail and booked on the charge of First Degree Murder. Sadly, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

According to a message on NextDoor.com, a local neighborhood social media site, residents reported hearing a helicopter in the area and the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

Anyone know what’s going on with this police helicopter and police activity around 3rd st and date palm?


