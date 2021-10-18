CrimeLocalSociety

FEDS: Jupiter Man Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Child Pornography and Online Threats to Children

By George McGregor
Coltin Rylie Plummer
According to court documents, Coltin Plummer, 29, of Jupiter, Florida, was sentenced on October 13, 2021 to 600 months in prison after being convicted of production and distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, in February of 2020, children in Martin County, Florida, notified school officials that they had received threatening and lewd messages from an individual on a social media application. Investigators later located more than a dozen child victims, most between 11 and 15 years old, in Florida, Ohio, South Carolina, and Canada.

Agents learned that Plummer had sent child pornography to the children, claiming that the images depicted his previous victims, and then threatened to rape or kill the children or their families. Plummer sent lewd images of himself, made lewd demands of many of the children, and extorted some of the children into sending compromising images of themselves. Plummer was later found in possession of child pornography, and admitted to downloading it from the “dark web” and sending it to others.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami made the announcement. FBI Miami investigated this case, with assistance from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Hoover is prosecuting the case. 

