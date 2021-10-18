Body Found Off Side Of Interstate 4 In Daytona Beach Area

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a person mowing grass discovered human remains off the side of Interstate 4 on Monday morning in the Daytona Beach area. The remains are believed to belong to an adult male and were reported to the Sheriff’s Office around 9:30 a.m. near the 127 mile marker off westbound I-4. It appeared the body had been there for at least several days.

Positive identification is pending. The Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available in the future.