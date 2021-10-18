CrimeLocalSociety

Body Found Off Side Of Interstate 4 In Daytona Beach Area

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Detectives investigating death reported in Osteen area
DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a person mowing grass discovered human remains off the side of Interstate 4 on Monday morning in the Daytona Beach area. The remains are believed to belong to an adult male and were reported to the Sheriff’s Office around 9:30 a.m. near the 127 mile marker off westbound I-4. It appeared the body had been there for at least several days.

Positive identification is pending. The Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available in the future.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

