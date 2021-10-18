22 Year Veteran Trooper Tells Governor “Kiss My Ass” Over COVID-19 Vaxx Mandate In Video Recorded from Police Cruiser

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

A Washington State trooper who was forced to step down after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine told Democrat Governor Jay Inslee to “kiss my ass” after serving the public for 22 years.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA – A Washington State Trooper with 22-years on the force released a “final sign-off” video just before officially being fired after refusing a state-imposed mandate. The video was recorded in his cruiser where he vented his feelings at losing his job after not taking the jab… including some very choice words directed the state’s governor.

The Yakima County troopers were mandated to have been fully vaccinated by October 18, with Washington State Governor Jay Inslee warning that holdouts would lose their jobs. However, the officer – Robert LaMay, who worked for the Washington State Patrol, refused to be inoculated despite the ultimatum, and was fired as a result.

In the officer’s ”final sign-off” video, which has been shared extensively on Twitter, he can be seen sitting in the front seat of his police vehicle talking into his radio microphone, wishing his fellow officers farewell while also taking the opportunity to air some grievances.

“This is my final sign-off after 22 years serving the citizens of the state of Washington, I’ve been asked to leave because I am dirty,” he said. “Numerous fatalities, injuries, I’ve worked sick, I’ve played sick, buried lots of friends over these years. I’d like to thank you guys, as well as the citizens of Yakima County as well as my fellow officers within the valley. Without you guys I wouldn’t have been very successful.”

“So State 1034 this is the last time you’ll hear me in a state patrol car,” he concluded, “And [Washington State Governor] Jay Inslee can kiss my ass.”

A female dispatcher could be heard then replying to the officer, showing appreciation for his extended years on the force protecting their community.

“Thank you for your 22 years and five months of service to the citizens of Washington state. You’ve taken on many roles in your time with the patrol,” she said. “In your first year, you delivered a baby while on patrol. You’ve been a theory instructor and part of the chaplaincy board. You’ve been a great role model and a mentor for all the young troopers serving in the area by sharing your knowledge and experience throughout the years. Thank you for your service.”

This combat veteran thanks you for your service. 22 years down the drain because of an illegal mandate.

Government mandates have provoked backlash across the country as well as some parts of the globe. This morning Southwest employees were seen gathered and chanting ‘My Body My Choice’ at the airline’s Dallas headquarters this morning.