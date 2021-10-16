Detectives Seeking More Victims After West Palm Beach Contractor Arrested for Taking 50% Deposit, Never Completed Project

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

According to detectives, Adrian Michael Gonzalez, 32, of West Palm Beach, signed and a 50% deposit to start the project and after five months, never returned. After further investigation detectives found probable cause to arrest Gonzalez. On October 13, 2021, he was located and arrested without incident.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On May 3, 2021, detectives learned a victim hired Del Mar Flooring, LLC., owned by Adrian Michael Gonzalez, 32, of West Palm Beach, to do a bathroom remodel. At that time, an agreement was signed and a 50% deposit was given to Gonzalez to start the project. Five months went by and Gonzalez never completed the project.

On September 2, 2021, the victim sent a certified letter to Gonzalez demanding she be reimbursed for the project he never completed and after 30 days he never replied. After further investigation detectives found probable cause to arrest Gonzalez. On October 13, 2021, he was located and arrested without incident.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims. Anyone who had contact with Del Mar Flooring, LLC, owned by Adrian Gonzalez, and believe they may be victim of Contractor Fraud/Theft is urged to contact Detective Greg Gerbasi at 561-688-5236 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.