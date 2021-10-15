WATCH: Pfizer Executive Runs Away from Reporter, Deletes Social Media Profiles; Wanted To Hide Fetal Cell Vaccine Research from Public

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Pfizer’s Senior Director of Worldwide Research, Vanessa Gelman, is seen running from a reporter who chases after her while inquiring about Pfizer’s use of fetal cells in vaccine development, until she finally reaches what appears to be her home and locks herself inside. Gelman has since deleted her social media profiles including her LinkedIn profile and Twitter page. Photo credit: Project Veritas / YouTube

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A top Pfizer executive was caught on camera sprinting away from a reporter representing Project Veritas who was asking her about the pharmaceutical giant’s alleged cover-up of the use of fetal cells in vaccine development. The video is the latest entry in the controversial undercover group’s ongoing series examining the background of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Project Veritas raised eyebrows with a recent video featuring a Pfizer whistleblower – who has since been terminated from the company – and produced emails between top executives in the company discussing how to minimize the degree to which fetal cell lines derived from aborted fetuses were used in the development phase of the vaccine.

While fetal cell lines may be used to develop or manufacture COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccines themselves do not contain any aborted fetal cells. According to a Los Angeles County Department of Public Health document, pharmaceutical companies prefer human cell lines over other cells for a variety of reasons including that viruses tend to grow better in cells from humans than animals.

A Project Veritas reporter encountered Pfizer’s Senior Director of Worldwide Research, Vanessa Gelman, on the street in Washington D.C. and attempted to conduct an on-camera interview with her. However, before the reporter could even finish introducing himself, Gelman – appearing shocked and alarmed – took-off down the street. The reporter is seen chasing after her while inquiring about Pfizer’s use of fetal cells in vaccine development, until she finally reaches what appears to be her home and locks herself inside.



Gelman was one of the executives featured in Pfizer emails produced by the company’s whistleblower, where she purportedly discussed with another executive what she perceived as the negative aspects of sharing information on the development of their vaccine with the public.

“We want to avoid having information on the fetal cells floating out there,” the email from Gelman allegedly said. “We believe that the risk of communicating this right now outweighs any potential benefit we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take this information and use it in ways we may not want it out there.”

Gelman has since deleted her social media profiles including her LinkedIn profile and Twitter page.