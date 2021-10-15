Walmart Training Program Tells White Employees They Have “White Supremacy Thinking” and “Internalized Racial Superiority”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

According to documents obtained by City Journal, the program recommends White employees accept their “guilt and shame,” adopt the idea that “white is not right,” admit to their part in systemic racism, and engage in “collective action” so that “white can do right.” Palm Beach, FL, Photointoto, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BENTONVILLE, AR – Walmart Inc., the largest retail employer in the United States, has implemented a new training program based on critical race theory that tells white employees earning hourly wages in the company’s 4,743 stores nationwide that they have “white supremacy thinking” and “internalized racial superiority.”

According to documents obtained by City Journal via a whistleblower, Walmart’s new training program – originally launched in 2018 in partnership with the Racial Equity Institute – incorporates aspects of critical race theory, which allege race and white supremacy are an intersectional social construct that advances the interests of white people at the expense of persons of other races.

Since the Walmart training program’s inception, City Journal says, over 1,000 employees have participated and the program itself has been made mandatory for company executives and “recommended” for hourly wage store workers.

SCOOP: @Walmart has launched a critical race theory training program that denounces the United States as a "white supremacy system" and teaches white hourly-wage workers that they are guilty of "white supremacy thinking" and "internalized racial superiority."



Buckle up.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2021



The program reportedly teaches concepts that include the United States being a “white supremacy system” created by White Europeans to create and maintain “white skin access to power and privilege.” This has persevered throughout the years since the country’s birth – which the program refers to as the “construction of a white race” – and all the way to the modern day, even referring to the economic stimulus legislation signed by President Obama in 2009 as “another race neutral act that has disproportionately benefited white people.”

The Walmart program claims that whites are inherently guilty of "white privilege" and "internalized racial superiority," or the belief that "one’s comfort, wealth, privilege and success has been earned by merits and hard work" rather than through the benefits of systemic racism. pic.twitter.com/hRz4LoXafL — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2021

Americans are the result of “racist conditioning,” the Walmart programs says, resulting in white people who believe that “the ideas, thoughts, beliefs, and actions of white people are superior to People of Color and their ideas, thoughts, beliefs, and actions.”

Walmart’s training program also teaches, according to City Journal, that a “white anti-racist development” can treat the “white supremacy system” that has instilled “white privilege” and “internalized racial superiority” in their employees, as well as the belief that “comfort, wealth, privilege and success” can be achieved via “hard work,” as opposed to the “benefits of systemic racism.”

Workers who are part of a racial minority group, in contrast, are told in the program that they suffer from “constructed racist oppression” and “internalized racial inferiority.”

Walmart argues that "white supremacy culture" can be summarized in a list of qualities including "individualism," "objectivity," "paternalism," "defensiveness," "power hoarding," "right to comfort," and "worship of the written word"—which are "damaging to [people of color]." pic.twitter.com/shIkDFBeFc — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2021

The program recommends that “discussions about racist conditioning” and “white anti-racist development” are needed, where White employees accept their “guilt and shame,” adopt the idea that “white is not right,” admit to their part in systemic racism, and engage in “collective action” so that “white can do right.”

Critics of this new program have pointed out that eight of Walmart’s nine top executives are White, and in 2019 they made a combined total salary of over $112 million; in addition, others have said that it is hypocritical to encourage hourly workers – who make the smallest fraction of what company executives take home – to admit to their “white privilege” and “white supremacy thinking” when they make an average of only $25,000 to $30,000 a year.