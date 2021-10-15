TRUMP: “You Cannot Study January 6th Without Studying the Reason It Happened, November 3rd”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

PALM BEACH, FL – On Wednesday October 13, Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America, released a statement regarding what he called the January 6th Unselect Committee of “partisan hacks” studying the Washington D.C. protest which took place on January 6 saying, “You cannot study January 6th without studying the reason it happened.”

The former President also commented on another lawsuit in Georgia that was thrown out of court, not for a lack of evidence, but for a “lack of standing,” the same reason most suits were tossed out by judges who refuse to decide on the merits of the case, in this one, ruling “Petitioners have failed to allege a particularized injury,” (voters had not suffered concrete direct harm) therefore concluding that the case lacks standing and blocked efforts to closely inspect ballots.

Previously, on May 21, 2021, the judge granted a motion to unseal Fulton County’s absentee ballots for closer inspection and ordered lawyers for both sides to appear on May 28, 2021 at a location where the ballots were being stored. Fulton County then ﬁled motions to dismiss on May 26, 2021, and May 27, 2021, arguing for “sovereign immunity,” – the fact that the government cannot be sued without its consent.



Mr. Trump was banned by Twitter and suspended by Facebook and YouTube after the Capitol riots in January. He now publishes content “straight from the desk” of the former U.S. president.