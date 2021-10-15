HealthPoliticsSociety

Trump: “If You’ve Had COVID, You Don’t Need To Take The Vaccine”

By Joe Mcdermott
Trump spoke out against totalitarian vaccine mandates, saying Americans shouldn’t be “forced” to get the shots and that those who have natural immunity “don’t need the vaccine.”

PALM BEACH, FL – Former President Trump told Fox News in an exclusive interview on Thursday to FOX News host Sean Hannity ‘When you have [COVID], you don’t need the vaccine. You become immune,’

“If you get COVID, whatever you want to call it, plenty of names — Wuhan virus, the China virus, we’ve got plenty of names. When you get it, you shouldn’t have to be forced — they want to force people who have had it to have the vaccine. When in actuality, when you have it, you don’t need the vaccine, you become immune. So, they say. It is a natural immunity.” “Why are they forcing people to take the vaccine? Remember this, the drug companies make a lot of money. And they like it, I don’t know who else likes it, or wants it, but when you get it, you don’t have to take the vaccine.

Trump’s statements are backed by science as a recent study from Israel revealed natural immunity lasts longer and is stronger than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.


According to Science Magazine, the study found that “never-infected people who were vaccinated in January and February were, in June, July, and the first half of August, six to 13 times more likely to get infected than unvaccinated people who were previously infected with the coronavirus.” Further, “the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 was 27 times higher among the vaccinated, and the risk of hospitalization eight times higher.” “This analysis demonstrated that natural immunity affords longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization due to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the BNT162b2 two-dose vaccine-induced immunity,”

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

