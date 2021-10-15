Trump: “If You’ve Had COVID, You Don’t Need To Take The Vaccine”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Trump spoke out against totalitarian vaccine mandates, saying Americans shouldn’t be “forced” to get the shots and that those who have natural immunity “don’t need the vaccine.”

PALM BEACH, FL – Former President Trump told Fox News in an exclusive interview on Thursday to FOX News host Sean Hannity ‘When you have [COVID], you don’t need the vaccine. You become immune,’

“If you get COVID, whatever you want to call it, plenty of names — Wuhan virus, the China virus, we’ve got plenty of names. When you get it, you shouldn’t have to be forced — they want to force people who have had it to have the vaccine. When in actuality, when you have it, you don’t need the vaccine, you become immune. So, they say. It is a natural immunity.” “Why are they forcing people to take the vaccine? Remember this, the drug companies make a lot of money. And they like it, I don’t know who else likes it, or wants it, but when you get it, you don’t have to take the vaccine.

Trump’s statements are backed by science as a recent study from Israel revealed natural immunity lasts longer and is stronger than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.



