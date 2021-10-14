Two Wanted for Armed Robbery At Domino’s Pizza In Deerfield Beach; One Has Scar On Left Elbow, Other Wore “The Game Lives On” Sweatshirt

The subject, who stood guard at the front door, was wearing a black sweatshirt with the words “The Game Lives On” written on the front. The armed subject who entered the store has a scar on his left elbow.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have released surveillance video of two subjects who robbed employees of Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint and fled with cash. According to authorities, the armed robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, at the Domino’s Pizza located at 3380 W. Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach.

According to detectives, one subject held the door open and acted as a lookout while the second subject, wearing a red face mask, entered the store, ran behind the counter and demanded cash. The subject inside the store pointed a handgun at the victims and had them open the cash register.

After taking money from the register, the subject demanded more cash. After taking more money, both subjects fled in what detectives believe was a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information can contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.