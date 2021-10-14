CrimeLocalSociety

Two Wanted for Armed Robbery At Domino’s Pizza In Deerfield Beach; One Has Scar On Left Elbow, Other Wore “The Game Lives On” Sweatshirt

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

surveillance video of two subjects who robbed
The subject, who stood guard at the front door, was wearing a black sweatshirt with the words “The Game Lives On” written on the front. The armed subject who entered the store has a scar on his left elbow.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have released surveillance video of two subjects who robbed employees of Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint and fled with cash. According to authorities, the armed robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, at the Domino’s Pizza located at 3380 W. Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach.

According to detectives, one subject held the door open and acted as a lookout while the second subject, wearing a red face mask, entered the store, ran behind the counter and demanded cash. The subject inside the store pointed a handgun at the victims and had them open the cash register. 

After taking money from the register, the subject demanded more cash. After taking more money, both subjects fled in what detectives believe was a white four-door sedan. The subject, who stood guard at the front door, was wearing a black sweatshirt with the words “The Game Lives On” written on the front. The armed subject who entered the store has a scar on his left elbow.

Anyone with information can contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Poll: 61.4% Of Likely Voters Believe Election Integrity…

George McGregor

Suspect Sought In Afternoon Bank Robbery at BB&T In Lee…

Joe Mcdermott

FEDS: West Palm Beach Investment Fraudster Pleads Guilty To…

George McGregor
1 of 1,439