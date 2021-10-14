HealthScienceSociety

Epidemiologist Testifies that Over 600 Medicare/Medicaid Recipients In Maine Died Within 28 Days After COVID-19 Jab

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Can the US Keep Covid Variants in Check? Here’s What It Takes
According to lawyer and legal commentator Daniel Horowitz, ‘unlike VAERS data, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data comes directly from billing codes and is not reliant upon spotty self-reporting. Thus, it makes sense that the data would signal a much greater field of death and injury than VAERS.’ File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

AUGUSTA, ME – A high-profile epidemiologist who recently testified during a lawsuit challenging vaccination mandates in the state of Maine revealed information that may indicate that more adverse side-effects – including death – may be linked to COVID-19 vaccines than previous data has stated. Epidemiologists are public health workers who investigate patterns and causes of disease and injury.

Dr. Peter McCullough last Friday gave testimony during a case brought by a group known as the Alliance Against Healthcare Mandates, which is suing the state of Maine over its decree that all healthcare workers must be immunized against COVID-19. During his testimony, Dr. McCullough displayed a presentation that showed that over 600 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recipients had died within 28 days of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

“In this table, 661 Maine CMS recipients have died within 28 days of receiving the vaccine,” said McCullough, who went on to say that some of those who passed away from blood disorder-related illnesses – including blood clots, a known COVID vaccine side-effect – were “patients who did not have any of these serious conditions prior to the onset of the vaccine program who developed or died within 28 days of receiving a [COVID] vaccine.”


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (How they do it: NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 
28 days
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-dr-mccullough-testifies-in-court-that-cms-data-potentially-signal-much-higher-vaccine-death-toll

“Twenty-eight days within the administration of any investigational drug or product is within a regulatory window of concern,” Dr. McCullough added.

CMS recipients are primarily people 65 and older, and it is currently not known what percentage of this group may have died from natural causes, as opposed to causes directly related to the jab. In addition, Dr. McCullough’s testimony did not cover any group other than the CMS recipients. But high numbers of deaths in a particular group within such a short time frame – and many from known vaccine side-effects – warrants investigating.

Unlike VAERS data, CMS [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] Medicare data comes directly from billing codes and is not reliant upon spotty self-reporting. Thus, it makes sense that the data would signal a much greater field of death and injury than VAERS.

Daniel Horowitz – TheBlaze

Dr. McCullough was vice chief of internal medicine at Baylor University Medical Center and a professor at Texas A&M University. He is editor-in-chief of the journals Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine and Cardiorenal Medicine, and is currently one of the most cited cardiologists in academic literature today; however, he has also been accused by some of promoting alleged misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Suspect Sought In Afternoon Bank Robbery at BB&T In Lee…

Joe Mcdermott

FEDS: West Palm Beach Investment Fraudster Pleads Guilty To…

George McGregor

Op-Ed: US Embraced Chinese Conformity But Strikes and…

Marc Ang
1 of 1,519