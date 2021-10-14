Epidemiologist Testifies that Over 600 Medicare/Medicaid Recipients In Maine Died Within 28 Days After COVID-19 Jab

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

According to lawyer and legal commentator Daniel Horowitz, ‘unlike VAERS data, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data comes directly from billing codes and is not reliant upon spotty self-reporting. Thus, it makes sense that the data would signal a much greater field of death and injury than VAERS.’ File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

AUGUSTA, ME – A high-profile epidemiologist who recently testified during a lawsuit challenging vaccination mandates in the state of Maine revealed information that may indicate that more adverse side-effects – including death – may be linked to COVID-19 vaccines than previous data has stated. Epidemiologists are public health workers who investigate patterns and causes of disease and injury.

Dr. Peter McCullough last Friday gave testimony during a case brought by a group known as the Alliance Against Healthcare Mandates, which is suing the state of Maine over its decree that all healthcare workers must be immunized against COVID-19. During his testimony, Dr. McCullough displayed a presentation that showed that over 600 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recipients had died within 28 days of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

“In this table, 661 Maine CMS recipients have died within 28 days of receiving the vaccine,” said McCullough, who went on to say that some of those who passed away from blood disorder-related illnesses – including blood clots, a known COVID vaccine side-effect – were “patients who did not have any of these serious conditions prior to the onset of the vaccine program who developed or died within 28 days of receiving a [COVID] vaccine.”



“Twenty-eight days within the administration of any investigational drug or product is within a regulatory window of concern,” Dr. McCullough added.

CMS recipients are primarily people 65 and older, and it is currently not known what percentage of this group may have died from natural causes, as opposed to causes directly related to the jab. In addition, Dr. McCullough’s testimony did not cover any group other than the CMS recipients. But high numbers of deaths in a particular group within such a short time frame – and many from known vaccine side-effects – warrants investigating.

Unlike VAERS data, CMS [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] Medicare data comes directly from billing codes and is not reliant upon spotty self-reporting. Thus, it makes sense that the data would signal a much greater field of death and injury than VAERS. Daniel Horowitz – TheBlaze

Dr. McCullough was vice chief of internal medicine at Baylor University Medical Center and a professor at Texas A&M University. He is editor-in-chief of the journals Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine and Cardiorenal Medicine, and is currently one of the most cited cardiologists in academic literature today; however, he has also been accused by some of promoting alleged misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.