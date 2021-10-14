LocalPoliticsPress Releases

Poll: 61.4% Of Likely Voters Believe Election Integrity Issues Affected Outcome Of 2020 U.S. Presidential Election

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

U.S. Presidential
This represents a 4.1 percentage point increase from last month and the highest increase since beginning the poll. File photo: Trevor Bexon, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SARASOTA, FL – Since April 2021, skepticism has continued to grow among likely voters about the integrity of the November 2020 Presidential Election, and the upcoming 2022 Midterm Elections.

The reliability of our election process is being questioned by many citizens, organizations and a handful of elected officials, as more election irregularities are revealed in different states.

The results of the latest commissioned national survey conducted between October 4–5 show that 61.4% of respondents said that election integrity issues affected the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. This represents a 4.1 percentage point increase from last month and the highest increase since beginning the poll. Also, 9.9% of respondents are unsure, which, when added to “significant” and “very significant,” indicates two-thirds of respondents do not have confidence in the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election.

The poll also highlighted some additional key takeaways:


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (How they do it: NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 
  • Only 29.7% say it is very unlikely any fraud occurred in Maricopa County, AZ. 
  • President Joe Biden’s approval rating for September is 38.4%, which indicates a 1.7 percentage point drop since last month’s survey.
  • Only 38.9% of respondents believe the 2022 mid-term elections will be fair.

“Only 38.9% have confidence in the upcoming election. I think that’s problematic. If you want to fix the problem of undermining people’s faith, how about you fix the underlying system?” – Patrick Byrne, CEO and Founder, The America Project.

This poll of likely voters on these issues has been conducted regularly since April 2021. The poll posed several timely questions to likely voters, the first being consistent across all five months:    

”Election integrity issues affected the outcome of the 2020 US Presidential Election in a way that was: Not Significant, Significant, Very Significant, Unsure”.

The latest poll sampled approximately 1,924 likely voters with weighting methods, where permitted by data, were used to match with demographic groupings determined by the U.S. Census Bureau. 

The America Project, Inc. was established to advance freedom and defend the American Constitution. Learn more at www.AmericaProject.com.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Man Dies In Crash After Leaving Red Lobster On State Road…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Reward Increases To $10k For Tips In 2018 Murder Of Alek…

Joe Mcdermott

Ed Burr Of GreenPointe Holdings Receives Hearthstone Builder…

George McGregor
1 of 1,345