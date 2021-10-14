Poll: 61.4% Of Likely Voters Believe Election Integrity Issues Affected Outcome Of 2020 U.S. Presidential Election

This represents a 4.1 percentage point increase from last month and the highest increase since beginning the poll. File photo: Trevor Bexon, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SARASOTA, FL – Since April 2021, skepticism has continued to grow among likely voters about the integrity of the November 2020 Presidential Election, and the upcoming 2022 Midterm Elections.

The reliability of our election process is being questioned by many citizens, organizations and a handful of elected officials, as more election irregularities are revealed in different states.

The results of the latest commissioned national survey conducted between October 4–5 show that 61.4% of respondents said that election integrity issues affected the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. This represents a 4.1 percentage point increase from last month and the highest increase since beginning the poll. Also, 9.9% of respondents are unsure, which, when added to “significant” and “very significant,” indicates two-thirds of respondents do not have confidence in the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election.

The poll also highlighted some additional key takeaways:



Only 29.7% say it is very unlikely any fraud occurred in Maricopa County, AZ.

President Joe Biden’s approval rating for September is 38.4%, which indicates a 1.7 percentage point drop since last month’s survey.

Only 38.9% of respondents believe the 2022 mid-term elections will be fair.

“Only 38.9% have confidence in the upcoming election. I think that’s problematic. If you want to fix the problem of undermining people’s faith, how about you fix the underlying system?” – Patrick Byrne, CEO and Founder, The America Project.

This poll of likely voters on these issues has been conducted regularly since April 2021. The poll posed several timely questions to likely voters, the first being consistent across all five months:

”Election integrity issues affected the outcome of the 2020 US Presidential Election in a way that was: Not Significant, Significant, Very Significant, Unsure”.

The latest poll sampled approximately 1,924 likely voters with weighting methods, where permitted by data, were used to match with demographic groupings determined by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The America Project, Inc. was established to advance freedom and defend the American Constitution. Learn more at www.AmericaProject.com.