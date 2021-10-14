Man Found Lying Next To Dumpster In Deerfield Beach Died Few Hours After He Was Found; Detectives Investigating Possible Hit-and-Run

55-year-old Timothy Kylow was transported by paramedics to an area hospital and died a few hours later.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – A man died a few hours after he was found lying next to a dumpster, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are asking for the public’s help to solve the case. According to authorities, shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, September 24, Broward Regional Communications received a medical emergency call near the 700 block of South Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and located 55-year-old Timothy Kylow lying in distress next to a dumpster. Kylow was transported by paramedics to an area hospital and died a few hours later. According to investigators, Kylow informed hospital staff that he was assaulted before he died; however, the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report indicates that Kylow may have been the victim of a hit-and-run.

Detectives believe the incident resulting in Kylow’s death may have occurred between Tuesday, September 21 and Friday, September 24, between the 600 and 800 blocks of South Federal Highway.



Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Detective Michael Wiley at 954-321-4841. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.