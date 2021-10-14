BusinessPress ReleasesReal Estate

M/I Homes Has Plans for 400+ Homes in Master-Planned Winter Garden Community Near Disney World

By George McGregor
The 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Wekiva C features a rear alley-loaded 2-car garage. Take a virtual tour.

WINTER GARDEN, FL – M/I Homes has purchased the 277-acre lakeside subdivision of Gem Groves and plans to market the proposed 437-home development as Lake Star at Ovation, according to David Byrnes, the company’s Orlando-area president.

The property, at 17606 Flemings Road, is across from M/I’s Encore at Ovation community. Byrnes said the community will consist of 364-single family lots and 73 lots that will accommodate two-car garage townhomes. Lot widths will range from 32 to 70 feet.

The 5 bedroom, 4 bath Newport C can be toured at M/I Homes’ nearby Encore at Ovation Community 12025 Encore At Ovation Way, Winter Garden, FL 34787

“We’re moving through the engineering approvals now and land development should begin in April of 2022,” Byrnes said. He added that sales – for 1,500 to 1,830 square foot townhomes and 1,800 to 4,500 square foot single-family homes – are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.  Sales will be handled from the Encore at Ovation community and prices have yet to be determined.

“The site’s access to roadways like State Road 417, U.S. Highway 292, Interstate 4 and World Drive were a big draw for M/I Homes, and it also offers quick connectivity via the new Western Way Expansion to hotspots like employment corridors, airports, shopping, dining and Orlando’s attractions,” he said.

George McGregor

