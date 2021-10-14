M/I Homes Has Plans for 400+ Homes in Master-Planned Winter Garden Community Near Disney World

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

WINTER GARDEN, FL – M/I Homes has purchased the 277-acre lakeside subdivision of Gem Groves and plans to market the proposed 437-home development as Lake Star at Ovation, according to David Byrnes, the company’s Orlando-area president.

The property, at 17606 Flemings Road, is across from M/I’s Encore at Ovation community. Byrnes said the community will consist of 364-single family lots and 73 lots that will accommodate two-car garage townhomes. Lot widths will range from 32 to 70 feet.

