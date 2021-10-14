Finland Joins Other Scandinavian Countries In Pause of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Men Under 30 Due to Potential Health Issues

A Moderna spokesperson issued a statement on Wednesday in response to Sweden and Denmark’s decision to limit the use of their vaccine. File photo: Giovanni Cancemi, Shutter Stock, licensed.

EUROPE – Finland announced on Thursday that they are jointing fellow Scandinavian countries Sweden and Denmark in limiting their use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine due to potentially serious side effects that can occur in young men who get the jab.

The use of the Moderna vaccine will be paused for man under the age of 30 in favor of Pfizer’s vaccine, according to Finnish Health Institute Director Mika Salminen, who noted that this group was at a higher risk than others of developing myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle.

This is on the .gov website. Bear in mind that Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark have stopped use of Moderna in all under 30's. pic.twitter.com/SYi7XBNuFs — Renee Hoenderkamp (@DrHoenderkamp) October 12, 2021

Salminen cited an unpublished “Nordic study involving Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark” that indicated teen and young adult males were more susceptible to myocarditis brought on by the Moderna jab.



“The FDA responded after health officials in Finland said Thursday that males under age 30 should not receive the Moderna vaccine due to a slightly higher risk of developing myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart.” https://t.co/m9NhI0OZos — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 9, 2021

Swedish and Danish health officials had already announced on Wednesday – one day prior to Finland’s announcement – that they would be pausing their use of the Moderna vaccine for males in that age range.

The Nordic study Moderna vaccine is due to be published within several weeks; preliminary data from the study has already been sent to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to be assessed.

Finland joins Denmark and Sweden in halting Moderna for the younger cohort.https://t.co/mkiz6pFaRU — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) October 7, 2021

Currently, all Finland residents aged 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A Moderna spokesperson issued a statement on Wednesday in response to Sweden and Denmark’s decision to limit the use of their vaccine.

“These are typically mild cases and individuals tend to recover within a short time following standard treatment and rest,” they said. “The risk of myocarditis is substantially increased for those who contract COVID-19, and vaccination is the best way to protect against this.”