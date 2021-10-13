CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect Sought In Afternoon Bank Robbery at BB&T In Lee County

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

According to authorities, shortly after 1:30 p.m., a black male walked into the BB&T branch located at 20280 Grande Oak Boulevard today and presented the teller with a check drawn on a closed account. The suspect grabbed the cash and left the bank, fleeing the area in a black Chevy Equinox SUV. The suspect is also a person of interest in several similar crimes in Lee County as recently as two days ago.

ESTERO, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying and tracking down a man accused of robbing a south Lee County bank earlier this afternoon. According to authorities, shortly after 1:30 p.m., a black male walked into the BB&T branch located at 20280 Grande Oak Boulevard and presented the teller with a check that he wanted to cash. Just as the money was placed on the counter, the teller realized that the account the check was drawn on was actually closed. At that point, the suspect grabbed the cash and left the bank, fleeing the area in a black Chevy Equinox SUV.

The suspect in today’s robbery is also a person of interest in several other similar crimes which have occurred both in Lee County and throughout the state over the last few months, and as recently as two days ago. Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Reward Increases To $10k For Tips In 2018 Murder Of Alek…

Joe Mcdermott

Ed Burr Of GreenPointe Holdings Receives Hearthstone Builder…

George McGregor

Lake Worth Business Owner Shoots Early Morning Burglary…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,436