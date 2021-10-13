Suspect Sought In Afternoon Bank Robbery at BB&T In Lee County

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

ESTERO, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying and tracking down a man accused of robbing a south Lee County bank earlier this afternoon. According to authorities, shortly after 1:30 p.m., a black male walked into the BB&T branch located at 20280 Grande Oak Boulevard and presented the teller with a check that he wanted to cash. Just as the money was placed on the counter, the teller realized that the account the check was drawn on was actually closed. At that point, the suspect grabbed the cash and left the bank, fleeing the area in a black Chevy Equinox SUV.

The suspect in today’s robbery is also a person of interest in several other similar crimes which have occurred both in Lee County and throughout the state over the last few months, and as recently as two days ago. Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.