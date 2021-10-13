Reward Increases To $10k For Tips In 2018 Murder Of Alek Smith Who Was Beaten, Shot And Killed During Home Invasion In Spring Hill

According to investigators, in the early morning hours of October 16, 2018, 22-year-old Spring Hill resident Alek Smith, was beaten, shot and killed during a Home Invasion at his residence on Legend Street in Spring Hill.

SPRING HILL, FL – Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking assistance from the public to help solve a Homicide that occurred in Spring Hill, in 2018. According to investigators, in the early morning hours of October 16, 2018, 22-year-old Spring Hill resident Alek Smith, was beaten, shot and killed during a Home Invasion at his residence on Legend Street in Spring Hill.

Detectives have worked tirelessly on the case since that day, but still need help and are seeking tips. Detectives would like to remind people that even the smallest piece of information may be useful in solving this crime. Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call Detective Tom Cameron at 352-754-6830.

If you would like to remain anonymous please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the internet at hernandocountycrimestoppers.com. You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward. Additionally, the Florida Sheriff’s Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP) will pay an enhanced reward of $5,000 for information leading to the identity of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Alek Smith. The CAAP reward of $5,000 is in addition to the Hernando County Crime Stoppers reward of $5,000, for a total reward of $10,000. To be eligible for reward, tips must be submitted through Crime Stoppers. The person providing the information can and will remain anonymous.