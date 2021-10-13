Man Dies In Crash After Leaving Red Lobster On State Road 200 In Ocala

According to authorities, there was one fatality in last night’s three-vehicle crash on State Road 200.

OCALA, FL – On Tuesday, October 12, just before 7 p.m., a red Hyundai SUV left the Red Lobster parking lot, located in the 3300 block of State Road 200. Munir Shrouf, 56, was driving the Hyundai with his wife, 53 years old, in the front passenger seat and his daughter, 28 years old, in the back seat.

As the Hyundai SUV crossed the lanes of traffic to make a left, it was struck by a silver Scion traveling westbound. The Scion T-boned the driver’s side of the SUV, which resulted in the Scion rotating counter-clockwise, and into the path of a silver Honda. The Honda rear-ended the Scion, causing the Honda to also rotate. At that point, the Hyundai SUV traveled westbound on State Road 200 and struck a concrete light pole on the NW corner of SW 34th Ave.; the two other vehicles came to a final rest facing east in the westbound lanes of State Road 200, at the intersection of SW 34th Ave.

The crash caused five people to be transported to the hospital. Three people were trauma-alerted, with one person, Shrouf, losing his life in the hospital at 9:01 p.m. from his injuries. Currently, the other victims are in stable condition.



The driver in the Scion was 30 years old and the sole occupant of the vehicle. The driver of the Honda was 52 years old and the sole occupant of the vehicle. This crash is still under investigation.