Lake Worth Business Owner Shoots Early Morning Burglary Suspect

By Joe Mcdermott
LAKE WORTH SHOOTING
Detectives arrived on scene to investigate and learned that a suspect threw a rock through the Lighthouse Smoke & Vape Shop window which sounded an alarm and alerted the business owner who responded to his business and a confrontation occurred resulting in the suspect getting shot.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – Just after 4:00 am, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at 27 South Dixie Highway, in Lake Worth Beach. Upon arrival, deputies located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Detectives are still in the preliminary stages of this investigation. When the juvenile suspect recovers he will be charged. No additional information was available.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

