Lake Worth Business Owner Shoots Early Morning Burglary Suspect

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – Just after 4:00 am, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at 27 South Dixie Highway, in Lake Worth Beach. Upon arrival, deputies located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Detectives arrived on scene to investigate and learned that a suspect threw a rock through the Lighthouse Smoke & Vape Shop window which sounded an alarm and alerted the business owner who responded to his business and a confrontation occurred resulting in the suspect getting shot.

Detectives are still in the preliminary stages of this investigation. When the juvenile suspect recovers he will be charged. No additional information was available.