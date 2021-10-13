Internet Accountability Project Releases Statement on Amazon’s Market Manipulation in India

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On the heels of a Reuters report citing sworn testimony from Jeff Bezos concerning Amazon’s manipulation of the market in India, Internet Accountability Project Founder and President Mike Davis issued the following statement.

“Amazon has repeatedly denied manipulative practices to aid their bottom line, but today, those lies have been exposed. This report directly contradicts the sworn testimony of Jeff Bezos and shows just how far Amazon is willing to go to undermine competition. If Amazon is willing to do this in India, there is little question they are doing it elsewhere, including here in the United States. Their practices of manipulating search results and creating knockoffs to directly compete with and drown out small business innovators utilizing the Amazon marketplace is blatantly anticompetitive and further proves what we’ve always known about Big Tech monopolists like Amazon. Big Tech will crush small business through anticompetitive practices without a second thought.

“If there were ever any doubt about the need for Congress and the executive branch to update and enforce our antitrust laws to break up Big Tech and prevent anticompetitive behavior, this damning revelation should put that to rest. The bipartisan American Innovation and Online Choice Act, sponsored by Reps. David Cicilline (D-RI), Ken Buck (R-CO), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), and Lance Gooden (R-TX), would ban market discrimination by tech giants and prohibit self-preferencing.

“It’s time to get serious about reining in Big Tech. Monopolists like Amazon are out of control, as this latest report proves. We need to break up Big Tech now.”

Internet Accountability Project Founder and President Mike Davis