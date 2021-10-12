Op-Ed: The Sting of Concerned Parents Will Paralyze the Fascist Movement in Education

Alienating especially America’s Moms will be devastating on Election Day. A mother’s wrath in support of her offspring will not be pleasant for the offender. These young parents are doing what they naturally do. And that’s to protect their kids. They’re not only being ignored but some have actually been arrested and locked up for merely expressing themselves.

BOCA RATON, FL – With the crucial off season elections looming on the calendar horizon, the Biden administration and their radical, Totalitarian/Progressive cronies are poking the hornet’s nest of parent resentment by messing with young families’ most precious possessions… their kids. A very big political mistake. We see it happening in Virginia and throughout the entire nation. Alienating especially America’s Moms will be devastating on Election Day.

At school board meetings throughout the country, concerned young parents have been vocal against the implementation of the wrong-headed decisions their elected boards have made regarding the forced wearing of masks during the entire school day and the inclusion of the teaching of Critical Race Theory as part of the curriculum. With one loud voice they’re against both… vehemently. And that has earned the gall and uncovered the true intentions of the national School Board Association that has successfully called on the Justice Department to come to their aid by labeling the actions by these young, concerned, protective, caring parents, “Domestic Terrorism.” And the Feds have happily complied. Chilling and stupid, to say the least.

And current U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, whom you might remember was a (thankfully failed) Supreme Court nominee of President Obama, jumped in to agree with these fascistic boards. He promptly sent a memo to the FBI, Homeland Security and other federal law enforcement agencies to initiate, “a series of measures designed to address the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel.” The Feds, while ready to crush innocent parental voiced concern at school board meetings recently admitted, through an FBI memo that they don’t categorize Antifa, the domestic organization that beats people to death, torches federal buildings and terrorizes whole cities as terrorists, but goes after peaceful, hard working parents who speak up for their kids at open school board meetings. Nor do they investigate or threaten the BLM movement with scrutiny or surveillance for their mayhem and their openly calling for the murder of police. Do you see a problem here?

And Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and long time Clinton operative, Terry McAuliffe ran concerned parents into the ground by stating: “I’m (as governor) not going to let parents come into schools and actually make their own decisions. I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” An open, soft spoken, direct threat to parents to keep their mouths shut… or else. Cuffs, lock-ups and incarceration for outspoken parents is next.



What these radical, Leftist, Progressive, Dictatorial thugs who masquerade as “educators” fail to realize is that the parents speaking out aggressively at school board meetings are guaranteed their rights to do so by the Constitution. No school board officials have been shot, beaten, dragged out of their cars or harassed in restrooms, in planes or at their homes by Moms and Dads, as have those who’ve actually opposed Progressive policies. These young parents are doing what they naturally do. And that’s to protect their kids. They’re not only being ignored but some have actually been arrested and locked up for merely expressing themselves.

If the Biden administration is planning to ramp up the threats and penalties against the right to free speech and speaking up for all kids at public meetings, they are not only playing a dangerous game of chicken. Worse for them and their party, they are stirring up that hornet’s nest of parental opposition at the polls that will sting them out of office. It’s a big mistake to get between a Mom and her kids. A mother’s wrath in support of her offspring will not be pleasant for the offender. It has always been that way. Thank G-d for that.