NAMI Broward Hosts Event To Raise Funds For Mental Health; “NAMIWalks Your Way: United Day of Hope” at Nova Southeastern University

Allen Giese and Dr. Sandra Cumper Boynton. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – NAMI Broward County hosted its annual “NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope” on Saturday, October 9th at Nova Southeastern University. The fundraising event was created to unite the community and promote mental health and wellness.

NAMIWalks kicked-off at 8:45 a.m. with a warmup led by instructors from Yoga 4 Change. The Walk began at 9:30 a.m. Prior to the start of the Walk, opening remarks were made by Dr. Sandra Cumper- Boynton, Executive Director of NAMI Broward County. Post-race refreshments were provided along with music and pop-up tents with vendors.

Dr. Sandra Cumper Boynton, Sheriff Gregory Tony, Christine Hunschofsky, Dean Karen Grosby and Allen Giese. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.

Alyce Menton and Loren Carrillo. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.



Christine Hunschofsky, Dr. Sandra Cumper Boynton, Dean Karen Grosby and Darrin Graumann. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.

All funds raised will be used to support NAMI Broward County in their goal to help hundreds of thousands of people living with mental illness and their families by providing support services to individuals living with a mental illness and reaching adolescents via its signature programs in middle and high schools.

NAMIWalks 2021. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.

Steven, Tyler and Myles. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Dr. Sandra Cumper Boynton. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.

Sponsors of the event included Nova Southeastern University, NorthStar Financial Planners, Pines Lincoln Ford, Aids Healthcare Foundation, Abbvie, Memorial Outpatient Behavioral Health Services, United Metal, Segal Trials, Wellpath Recovery Solutions, FHE Health, Weatherby Healthcare and Life Science Health.

Terri Levitan and Maria Figueras. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.

NAMIWalks Dog Contest. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.

Nova Southeastern University Cheerleaders. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.

NAMI Broward County is dedicated to the eradication of the stigma associated with mental illnesses and to the improvement of the quality of life for all individuals affected by these diseases. The non-profit organization provides free support groups, education classes and seminars, legislative advocacy, and information to the Broward County mental health community. Programs include Family-to-Family, Peer-to-Peer, Basics, Provider Education, and participation in the Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) for law enforcement personnel.

About NAMI Broward County

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is a grassroots organization for individuals living with mental illness, especially serious mental illness, their family members, caregivers, and friends. NAMI Broward County is affiliated with NAMI Florida, Inc., an organization that includes more than 30 local affiliates and 2,000 members across the State. NAMI Broward County’s mission is to advocate for effective prevention, diagnosis, treatment, support, research, and recovery that improves the quality of life of every person affected by mental illness. Throughout Broward County, trained NAMI volunteers bring peer-led programs to a wide variety of community settings. Programs and support groups provide free education, skills training, and support for those living with or supporting a loved one with a mental illness. For more information, please visit www.namibroward.org.