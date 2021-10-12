BusinessLocalPress Releases

NAMI Broward Hosts Event To Raise Funds For Mental Health; “NAMIWalks Your Way: United Day of Hope” at Nova Southeastern University

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Allen Giese and Dr. Sandra Cumper Boynton
Allen Giese and Dr. Sandra Cumper Boynton. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL –  NAMI Broward County hosted its annual “NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope” on Saturday, October 9th at Nova Southeastern University. The fundraising event was created to unite the community and promote mental health and wellness.

NAMIWalks kicked-off at 8:45 a.m. with a warmup led by instructors from Yoga 4 Change. The Walk began at 9:30 a.m. Prior to the start of the Walk, opening remarks were made by Dr. Sandra Cumper- Boynton, Executive Director of NAMI Broward County. Post-race refreshments were provided along with music and pop-up tents with vendors.

Dr. Sandra Cumper Boynton, Sheriff Gregory Tony, Christine Hunschofsky, Dean Karen Grosby and Allen Giese
Dr. Sandra Cumper Boynton, Sheriff Gregory Tony, Christine Hunschofsky, Dean Karen Grosby and Allen Giese. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.
Alyce Menton and Loren Carrillo
Alyce Menton and Loren Carrillo. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.

Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 
Christine Hunschofsky, Dr. Sandra Cumper Boynton, Dean Karen Grosby and Darrin Graumann
Christine Hunschofsky, Dr. Sandra Cumper Boynton, Dean Karen Grosby and Darrin Graumann. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.

All funds raised will be used to support NAMI Broward County in their goal to help hundreds of thousands of people living with mental illness and their families by providing support services to individuals living with a mental illness and reaching adolescents via its signature programs in middle and high schools.

NAMIWalks 2021
NAMIWalks 2021. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.
Steven, Tyler and Myles
Steven, Tyler and Myles. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.
Broward Sheriff's Office and Dr. Sandra Cumper Boynton
Broward Sheriff’s Office and Dr. Sandra Cumper Boynton. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.

Sponsors of the event included Nova Southeastern University, NorthStar Financial Planners, Pines Lincoln Ford, Aids Healthcare Foundation, Abbvie, Memorial Outpatient Behavioral Health Services, United Metal, Segal Trials, Wellpath Recovery Solutions, FHE Health, Weatherby Healthcare and Life Science Health.

erri Levitan and Maria Figueras
Terri Levitan and Maria Figueras. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.
NAMIWalks Dog Contest
NAMIWalks Dog Contest. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.
Nova Southeastern University Cheerleaders. Photos courtesy of NAMI Broward County.
Nova Southeastern University Cheerleaders. Photo courtesy of NAMI Broward County.

NAMI Broward County is dedicated to the eradication of the stigma associated with mental illnesses and to the improvement of the quality of life for all individuals affected by these diseases. The non-profit organization provides free support groups, education classes and seminars, legislative advocacy, and information to the Broward County mental health community.   Programs include Family-to-Family, Peer-to-Peer, Basics, Provider Education, and participation in the Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) for law enforcement personnel.

About NAMI Broward County
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is a grassroots organization for individuals living with mental illness, especially serious mental illness, their family members, caregivers, and friends. NAMI Broward County is affiliated with NAMI Florida, Inc., an organization that includes more than 30 local affiliates and 2,000 members across the State. NAMI Broward County’s mission is to advocate for effective prevention, diagnosis, treatment, support, research, and recovery that improves the quality of life of every person affected by mental illness. Throughout Broward County, trained NAMI volunteers bring peer-led programs to a wide variety of community settings. Programs and support groups provide free education, skills training, and support for those living with or supporting a loved one with a mental illness. For more information, please visit www.namibroward.org.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Investigating Murder Of Man Found Dead Along Side…

Joe Mcdermott

Burglary Suspect Caught After Entering Home Of Holly Hill…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Cooper City Motorcycle Crash Ends In Fatality

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,005