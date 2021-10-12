Lawyer: Two Small Children Given COVID-19 Vaccine Instead of Flu Shots

The family – including parents Alexandra and Joshua Price and their two children, aged 4 and 5 – had reportedly gone to a Walgreens pharmacy on October 4 in order to be inoculated against the seasonal flu. File photo: Ken Wolter, Shutter Stock, licensed.

HESPERIA, CA – An Indiana family is claiming that a local pharmacy accidently gave them all – including their two young children – COVID-19 vaccine shots instead of the flu shots they asked for, according to an attorney representing them.

The family – including parents Alexandra and Joshua Price and their two children, aged 4 and 5 – had reportedly gone to a Walgreens pharmacy on October 4 in order to be inoculated against the seasonal flu.

However, the Price family were instead given shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, their attorney, Daniel Tuley, said, despite the fact that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not yet approved the jab for children under the age of 12.

Pfizer/BioNTech have recently conducted trials on children between the ages of 5 and 11, and had only recently submitted their testing data to the FDA for consideration for approval for general use; however, Pfizer/BioNTech had only been using a dose of their vaccine for that age group that was one-third the amount that adults receive.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



This is the second instance of Walgreens making this mistake. https://t.co/MJDuFlxg6l https://t.co/rgDOlCAj28 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 10, 2021

However, the family’s two children ended up receiving the full adult dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, Tuley said, who produced the vaccination cards that Walgreens had given to them as proof.

It was only after a Walgreens’ employee had called the family to inform them they had gotten the incorrect shots – after they had already received them and had gone home – did they learn of the error. Walgreens then subsequently issued the family COVID-19 vaccine cards to coincide with the shots they had been wrongly given.

“Walgreens called me to say there was a mix up, we did not receive the flu shot,” Alexandra said. “And I’m like well what did we get? And he was like we got the Covid19 shot, And instantly I was like, well what does this mean for my kids…?”

The children have since been examined by a pediatric cardiologist, Tuley said, who confirmed that both of them appear to be suffering with heart-related issues since receiving the jab, and that the 4 year-old has a fever and cough.

Went in for flu💉

“Cardiologist-5 yo daughter was having higher 🩸pressure than normal. Our 4yo son was having tachycardia…”

Walgreens, Evansville IN called them, they made a mistake. The attorney said cards were then issued since COVID💉had been given.https://t.co/3erqZNYSsu — BitchIsBack (@PainTrinaSolis) October 12, 2021

“[The cardiologist] said our daughter was having higher blood pressure than she would like,” Alexandra said. “And Lucas, our son was having tachycardia…”

Walgreen’s has issued the following statement on the incident: