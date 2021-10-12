Fort Lauderdale Man Riding Scooter Without Helmet Ejected And Dies In Crash

According to detectives, the scooter fell onto its right side and slid over the pavement, where it came to a final rest. The rider was ejected from the scooter and struck the pavement, where he sustained a head injury. Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the death of a man following a scooter crash that occurred in unincorporated Central Broward on Friday, October 8. According to authorities, at approximately 8 p.m. that Friday, Benjamin Gethers, 47, of Fort Lauderdale, was traveling westbound on a 2020 Riya scooter near the 2800 block of Northwest 15th Court. At the same time, a BMW traveling eastbound on Northwest 15th Court turned into a parking space along the north side of the street.

According to detectives, Gethers’ scooter fell onto its right side and slid over the pavement, where it came to a final rest. He was ejected from the scooter and struck the pavement, where he sustained a head injury. Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and Gethers was transported to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. On Sunday, October 10, at approximately 2 p.m., a representative from the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office notified Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide detectives that Gethers had passed away.

The preliminary investigation revealed no damage to the BMW was observed, which indicated that the two vehicles did not make contact with each other. Detectives also say neither the headlight nor taillight of Gethers’ scooter were operational. Modifications to the scooter’s electrical system were also noted. The investigation continues.