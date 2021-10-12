FEDS: South Florida Resident Guilty of Threatening to Kill Derek Chauvin’s Lawyer; Faces Maximum Statutory Sentence Of Five Years In Prison

During the hearing before U.S. District Judge Donald L. Graham, William John Hartnett admitted that on April 6, from his location in Miami, he called the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (“MPPOA”) in St. Paul, an organization that funded Chauvin’s defense.

MIAMI, FL – A 42-year-old Coral Gables, Florida man pled guilty Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in federal district court to threatening the defense attorney of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted earlier this year of murdering George Floyd.

During the hearing before U.S. District Judge Donald L. Graham, William John Hartnett admitted that on April 6, from his location in Miami, he called the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (“MPPOA”) in St. Paul, an organization that funded Chauvin’s defense. Hartnett left an 18-second message on MPPOA’s voicemail in which he threatened to kill Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense lawyer.

A Florida man who threatened to kill the lawyer who defended former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty, prosecutors say. https://t.co/GVAWIF1ech — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 8, 2021

In his message, Hartnett yelled:



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



“Hey you and your whole f—— family are going to f—— die, you mother f—–, for representing Chauvin, a f—— murderer. Now, you all are going to f—— die a worse death than Floyd, you mother f—–. All of you piece of s—-.”

Hartnett pled guilty to one count of transmitting a threat through interstate communications. Judge Graham, who sits in Miami, will sentence Hartnett on December 15. He faces a maximum statutory sentence of five years in prison.

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a lawyer who represented the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/2OsG7Sijgl — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) October 8, 2021

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami, announced the guilty plea. FBI Miami investigated the case, with assistance from the MPPOA. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hayden P. O’Byrne is prosecuting the case.