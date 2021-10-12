CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Murder Of Man Found Dead Along Side Interstate 595 In Davie

By Joe Mcdermott
Florida Highway Patrol
Florida Highway Patrol requested assistance from Broward Sheriff’s Office to investigate the case. Homicide and Crime Scene units responded to the scene and are handling the investigation. At this time, detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide. File photo: Hernando Sorzano, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DAVIE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a man found on Interstate 595 on Friday morning. According to authorities, around 1:30 a.m. on October 8, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a report of a person lying on the shoulder of I-595 near Hiatus Road. Davie Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the individual deceased on scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are encouraging anyone who captured video or saw anything suspicious along the eastbound lanes of I-595 between Hiatus Road and Nob Hill Road between 10 p.m. Thursday, October 7, and 1:33 a.m. Friday, October 8, to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Wilson DeJesus at 954-321-4289 or Broward County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

