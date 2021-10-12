Cooper City Motorcycle Crash Ends In Fatality

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and the victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was later pronounced deceased during emergency surgery.

COOPER CITY, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Sunday, October 10. According to authorities, at approximately 7:41 p.m. that Sunday, Lawrence Jerome Bihl, 44, of Davie, was traveling on a blue 2010 Harley Davidson eastbound on Griffin Road in the middle thru lane approaching Southwest 118th Avenue in Cooper City. At the same time, Hernan Barrios, 43, of Plantation, and two passengers were in a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado stopped at the intersection of Griffin Road and Southwest 118th Avenue in the eastbound lanes due to the red traffic signal.

According to investigators, as Bihl approached the intersection, he failed to stop at the light and struck the rear driver side of Barrios’ Chevrolet. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and Bihl was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was later pronounced deceased during emergency surgery. Investigators say Bihl was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The investigation continues.