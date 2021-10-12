CrimeLocalSociety

Cooper City Motorcycle Crash Ends In Fatality

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

MOTORCYCLIST DEAD
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and the victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was later pronounced deceased during emergency surgery.

COOPER CITY, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Sunday, October 10. According to authorities, at approximately 7:41 p.m. that Sunday, Lawrence Jerome Bihl, 44, of Davie, was traveling on a blue 2010 Harley Davidson eastbound on Griffin Road in the middle thru lane approaching Southwest 118th Avenue in Cooper City. At the same time, Hernan Barrios, 43, of Plantation, and two passengers were in a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado stopped at the intersection of Griffin Road and Southwest 118th Avenue in the eastbound lanes due to the red traffic signal.

According to investigators, as Bihl approached the intersection, he failed to stop at the light and struck the rear driver side of Barrios’ Chevrolet. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and Bihl was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was later pronounced deceased during emergency surgery. Investigators say Bihl was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The investigation continues.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: The Sting of Concerned Parents Will Paralyze the…

Alan Bergstein

Op-Ed: Is the United States the Illegal Immigrants Nirvana?

Chuck Lehmann

Detectives Investigating Murder Of Man Found Dead Along Side…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,432