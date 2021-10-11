Shooting In Ocala Will Involve Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Defense After Convicted Felon Fires 9mm Killing Ex-Girlfriends Passenger

Timothy Mack (left) is a Violent Felony Offender of Special Concern, under Florida law, and according to charging affidavits, fired a 9mm handgun resulted in the death of 23-year-old Sonja Stahl who was a passenger in 22-year-old Alexa Newton’s (above) vehicle.

OCALA, FL – On Sunday, October 10, 2021, at approximately 3:40 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the 2600 block of SE 56th Street, Ocala in reference to a shooting which resulted in the death of 23-year-old Sonja Stahl.

Through a preliminary investigation that included interviews with witnesses it was revealed that shortly before the shooting, 22-year-old Alexa Newton drove to her ex-boyfriends home, Timothy Mack, in the 2600 block of SE 56th Street. Stahl was a passenger in Newton’s vehicle. Witness statements indicate that once at Mack’s home, Newton exited her vehicle and broke the front door window of Mack’s home in an attempt to gain entry. Mack alleged that he was able to prevent Newton from entering the residence and asked her to leave the property several times. Mack further alleged that after he exited his residence Newton reentered her vehicle and began driving towards him, at which time he discharged his firearm at the vehicle in hopes of striking the engine block and disabling the vehicle in order to prevent it from striking him. The evidence indicates that one round struck Stahl, causing her fatal injury.

At this time, Major Crimes detectives continue to investigate the homicide and are awaiting the return of forensic evidence results, including ballistics and DNA evidence. As is customary for cases involving the stand-your-ground defense, detectives will review the case with the State Attorney’s Office regarding any homicide-related charges upon the completion of the investigation.

In the meantime, Timothy Mack was been arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Evidence Tampering. Mack was on probation for Burglary of a Dwelling and Grand Theft; he was also arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Mack is being held without bond in the Marion County Jail for his probation violations. Because Mack is a Violent Felony Offender of Special Concern, under Florida law, he must remain in custody until his violation of probation case is resolved. His bond for the offenses of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Evidence Tampering is set at $15,000.00.



Newton was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Battery, and Criminal Mischief. She is being in the Marion County Jail on a $2,500.00 bond.