PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Biden Using Fake White House Set as Backdrop for Televised Media Interactions; Staged Across Street Complete With Fake Windows

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

The president is being mocked after using a fake White House set on a stage across the street from the White House which is furnished with flags, desks and fake windows displaying pictures of the flowers in the Rose Garden in spring bloom.
The president is being mocked after using a fake White House set on a stage across the street from the White House which is furnished with flags, desks and fake windows displaying pictures of the flowers in the Rose Garden in an unseasonal spring bloom. Photo credit: C-SPAN.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As several media outlets have reported, President Joe Biden has not been using the Oval Office – or, any room within the White House – to conduct some of his televised interactions with the media, instead opting for a fake White House set that has been constructed on a stage in a building located across the street.

Complete with digital projection screens behind the “windows” of the “room” that display outdoor scenes – including the White House rose garden – the set that Biden has been using has been built in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and resembles the Oval Office to some degree. However, instead of sitting behind the famed Resolute desk, Biden is using a far smaller and less grandiose desk instead.

Members of the media have been speculating on the decision to utilize this set instead of hosting televised events in the White House as previous presidents have done, with senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, tweeting that it makes teleprompter use far more inconspicuous to television audiences.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

“The reason Biden uses this bizarre virtual set for televised meetings—and not an actual room like East Room, Cabinet, Oval, Roosevelt, Sit Room, etc.—is because it allows him to read a script directly from a face-on monitor (& w/out teleprompter glass that can be seen on camera),” Miller said.

However, reporter Andrew Feinberg countered Miller’s claim, pointing out that Trump had used similar teleprompter set-ups for televised meetings when he was President; however, Trump did so in the White House proper, without actually building sets in neighboring buildings.

With a lack of actual explanation from the White House, members of the media are simply left to wonder about the nature of this most unusual set-up, with Fox 19 anchor Tricia Macke tweeting 

“Is that a common thing?  I saw pics of the set when he got the booster shot. I actually didn’t believe it was real.”

Abigail Marone, press secretary for Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), was equally confused over the need for a set, likening its appearance to that of a game show.

“Why did the White House build a literal game show set complete with fake windows for Joe Biden???” she said on Twitter. “So weird.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Probing Early Morning Shooting At Playhouse 2…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: Meritocracy Component Missing From GOP Political…

Marc Ang

Two Students Arrested for Bringing Loaded Firearm to East…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,547