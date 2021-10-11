Biden Using Fake White House Set as Backdrop for Televised Media Interactions; Staged Across Street Complete With Fake Windows

The president is being mocked after using a fake White House set on a stage across the street from the White House which is furnished with flags, desks and fake windows displaying pictures of the flowers in the Rose Garden in an unseasonal spring bloom. Photo credit: C-SPAN.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As several media outlets have reported, President Joe Biden has not been using the Oval Office – or, any room within the White House – to conduct some of his televised interactions with the media, instead opting for a fake White House set that has been constructed on a stage in a building located across the street.

Complete with digital projection screens behind the “windows” of the “room” that display outdoor scenes – including the White House rose garden – the set that Biden has been using has been built in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and resembles the Oval Office to some degree. However, instead of sitting behind the famed Resolute desk, Biden is using a far smaller and less grandiose desk instead.

Members of the media have been speculating on the decision to utilize this set instead of hosting televised events in the White House as previous presidents have done, with senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, tweeting that it makes teleprompter use far more inconspicuous to television audiences.

“The reason Biden uses this bizarre virtual set for televised meetings—and not an actual room like East Room, Cabinet, Oval, Roosevelt, Sit Room, etc.—is because it allows him to read a script directly from a face-on monitor (& w/out teleprompter glass that can be seen on camera),” Miller said.

However, reporter Andrew Feinberg countered Miller’s claim, pointing out that Trump had used similar teleprompter set-ups for televised meetings when he was President; however, Trump did so in the White House proper, without actually building sets in neighboring buildings.

Except you know it's possible to use such a setup in any of those rooms. pic.twitter.com/BKngqE8AwV — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 6, 2021

With a lack of actual explanation from the White House, members of the media are simply left to wonder about the nature of this most unusual set-up, with Fox 19 anchor Tricia Macke tweeting

“Is that a common thing? I saw pics of the set when he got the booster shot. I actually didn’t believe it was real.”

Is that a common thing? I saw pics of the set when he got the booster shot. I actually didn’t believe it was real. — Tricia Macke (@FOX19Tricia) October 6, 2021

Abigail Marone, press secretary for Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), was equally confused over the need for a set, likening its appearance to that of a game show.

Why did the White House build a literal game show set complete with fake windows for Joe Biden??? So weird. pic.twitter.com/9Ud42AbEqQ — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 6, 2021