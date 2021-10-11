Pfizer Whistleblower Melissa Strickler Fired by Pharmaceutical Giant

Melissa Strickler, a manufacturing quality auditor at Pfizer, produced emails that were sent between top executives at the company discussing how to minimize the degree to which embryonic cell lines were used in the development of the vaccine. After her appearance in the Project Veritas video last week, Strickler was reportedly fired by Pfizer via voicemail. Photo credit: Project Veritas / YouTube

MCPHERSON, KS – A Pfizer employee that had appeared in a Project Veritas video last week stating that the pharmaceutical company had utilized fetal cell lines derived from aborted fetuses during the lab-testing stage of their COVID-19 vaccine development has reportedly been fired from her position for doing so.

Melissa Strickler, a manufacturing quality auditor at Pfizer, had produced emails that were allegedly sent between top executives at the company discussing how to minimize the degree to which the embryonic cell lines were used in the development of the vaccine.

That these cells were used by both Pfizer and Moderna to conduct research – but not in the actual development of the vaccine itself – was, in fact, not a secret within the medical community, but was concealed when it came to information about the jab that was released publicly.

After her appearance in the Project Veritas video last week, Strickler was reportedly fired by Pfizer via voicemail.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



“Melissa received a call from the company’s security team informing her that she is not to go into work anymore,” an email from Project Veritas read. “Pfizer decided to fire Melissa instead of addressing upper management’s problematic decision to conceal facts from the public as stated in the leaked emails.”

Since losing her job, Strickler has set up a GiveSendGo page to assist her and her family that has already raised over $320,000. In the introductory text on the page, the former Pfizer employee explained her reasoning for coming forward and appearing in the Project Veritas report.

“I’m not an anti-vaxxer. I’m fully vaccinated. I was simply waiting until my company started producing the vaccines to see if anything seemed sketchy or out of place about the production of this shot. Sadly, right away there was lying, deciet and manipulation within my plant,” she said. “I’m just one employee who has information out of many. I’m the first because I simply have nothing to lose but my job in my eyes. I pray that you understand I am not coming forward falsely. That I fully plan to make sure the public has transparency and honesty in their medical decisions.”

She also included the following bible verse: