Deland Man Arrested In Wife’s Stabbing At Budget Inn Motel

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Alexander Fuentes
According to detectives, 58-year-old Alexander Fuentes, told detectives he stabbed his wife in self-defense after she started hitting him. However, he didn’t have any visible injuries consistent with being struck.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – A DeLand man has been charged with stabbing and injuring his wife Sunday in a DeLand motel room. According to authorities, Volusia County deputies responded to the Budget Inn at 2801 E. New York Avenue in DeLand around 4:10 p.m. Sunday and found the victim, a 48-year-old woman, with multiple wounds consistent with being stabbed or cut. She was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where she underwent surgery and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Her husband, 58-year-old Alexander Fuentes, told detectives he stabbed her in self-defense after she started hitting him. However, he didn’t have any visible injuries consistent with being struck. Fuentes was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and remained in custody without bond Monday morning at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

