Detectives Probing Early Morning Shooting At Playhouse 2 Gentlemen’s Club in West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Upon arrival Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Deputies located an adult male deceased in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound. A second possible victim, suffered an abrasion and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

RIVIERA BEACH, FL – At approximately 3:00 am on Sunday, October 10, 2021, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting at the Playhouse 2 Nightclub located in the 8300 block of Resource Drive in West Palm Beach, unincorporated Riviera Beach area (West of the Expressway off of Investment Lane). Upon arrival deputies located an adult male deceased in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound. A second possible victim, suffered an abrasion and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate the shooting as a homicide.  No suspect or motive is known at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

