Deltona Motorcyclist Killed In Head-on Crash; Investigation Continues

According to authorities, the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150 was driving north on Deltona Boulevard in the left turn lane and told deputies he did not see the oncoming motorcycle and turned into his path near Gaynor Court.

DELTONA, FL – A 73-year-old Deltona resident was killed in a head-on collision Saturday night when the driver of a pickup truck turned into his path. The crash occurred at 8:20 p.m. as John Candeto traveled south on Deltona Boulevard on his 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the right lane.

According to authorities, the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150 was driving north on Deltona Boulevard in the left turn lane. He told deputies he did not see the oncoming motorcycle and turned into his path near Gaynor Court.

Candeto was critically injured in the crash and was transported to Central Florida Regional. He died later of his injuries.

This investigation is continuing.