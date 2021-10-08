CrimeLocalSociety

Two Students Arrested for Bringing Loaded Firearm to East Lee County High School

By Jessica Mcfadyen
LEE COUNTY, FL Around 10:30 am Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, a teacher at East Lee County High School received an anonymous alert about a student who was possibly in possession of a firearm in class. Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives with the Youth Services and Criminal Investigations Division immediately responded and assumed the investigation.

Deputies made contact with Tra’Quincia Fuller, 17, and located a gun in her backpack. Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned a second student, identified as Devoun Harris Jr, 17, put the weapon in Fuller’s backpack.

“A potential tragedy was prevented today thanks to ‘See it, say it, make the call.’ I am proud of the student who reported this loaded gun on campus,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Our youth services and our criminal investigations divisions immediately jumped into action and arrested the responsible students.” 

Harris and Fuller were both arrested and charged with Possession of Firearm on School Grounds. Both were transported and turned over to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
