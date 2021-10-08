BusinessLocalPress Releases

Two Jackpots Over $100,000 Hit Four Days Apart at Seminole Brighton Casino

By George McGregor
Seminole Brighton Casino is one of seven casinos owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Opened in 1980, as one of the Seminole Tribe's first casinos, its warm and friendly staff, ultra-modern air-conditioning system, clean atmosphere, and rewarding casino promotions are a welcome alternative to big city gaming.

GLADES COUNTY, FL – Two lucky winners hit jackpots of over $100,000 at Seminole Brighton Casino. On Sunday, October 3, the first winner hit a jackpot of $116,371.94 playing on the Dragon Link Autumn Moon slot machine. On Thursday, October 7, the second winner hit a higher jackpot of $184,923.28 playing on the Heart Throb slot machine. The first progressive was reset to $100,000 on the Dragon Link Autumn Moon slot machine while the second progressive was reset to $150,000 on the Heart Throb slot machine. A progressive slot machine has a base jackpot amount that increases as guests play that machine.

The Dragon Link Autumn Moon slot machine and the Heart Throb slot machine at Seminole Brighton Casino at 17735 Reservation Rd, Okeechobee, FL.

About Seminole Brighton Casino
Seminole Brighton Casino is a 27,000-square-foot casino with over 400 slot machines, and 6 live table games, including Blackjack and Three Card Poker, and Josiah, a full service restaurant and lounge. The casino also has an area for those who prefer to play slot machines in a smoke-free environment. Its warm and friendly staff, ultra-modern air-conditioning system, clean atmosphere, and rewarding casino promotions are a welcome alternative to big city gaming. The Seminole Brighton Casino is located just west of Lake Okeechobee on the Brighton Seminole Reservation, 17735 Reservation Road, Okeechobee, Florida, 34974. For more information, call toll-free 800-360-9875 or 863-467-9998 or visit us online at www.seminolebrightoncasino.com or on www.facebook.com/seminolebrightoncasino.

