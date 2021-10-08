Pew Research Center: Majority of Republicans Want Donald Trump to Continue to Lead Party

conservative Republicans offered the most die-hard support of the former president, with 75 percent of them saying that they back the idea of Trump continuing on as a major figure in the party. File photo: Matt Smith, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. Despite being out of the White House for nine months after losing his 2020 reelection bid to challenger Joe Biden and no longer having access to social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, a newly-released survey indicates that Donald Trump’s popularity among Republicans nonetheless remains at an all-time high.

In a Pew Research Center conducted among over 10,000 people last month, two-thirds – or 67 percent – of both Republicans and Independents with Republican leanings indicated that they wanted Trump to continue to be the main figure of the party going forward. This represents an increase of a full 10 percentage points for Trump from Pew’s previous survey, where his rating had taken a hit following the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capital Building.

The survey also indicated that 44 percent of Republicans want Trump to run for reelection to the presidency once again in 2024, and another 22 percent stating that Trump should instead throw his considerable influence behind another GOP candidate whose views align with his own.

The remaining one-third of Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents – as well as the majority of Democrats – surveyed said that Trump should not remain as a major political figure going forward.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



When breaking down Republicans surveyed by political and social ideology, conservative Republicans offered the most die-hard support of the former president, with 75 percent of them saying that they back the idea of Trump continuing on as a major figure in the party. In contrast, only 51 percent of those who identified as “moderate” or “liberal” Republicans said they supported Trump as the party’s head.

In addition, the majority of Republicans polled – 63 percent – said that any criticism of Trump by members of his own party should not be tolerated in any way, especially by GOP elected officials.