Dream Finders Homes’ Model Townhomes Opening in Mid-October at Seminole Crossing in Winter Springs

The two-story Aloma and the three-story Seminole offer generous living areas in 1,757 and 2,353 square feet of space, respectively, according to Gerry Boeneman, president of the company’s Central Florida division.

WINTER SPRINGS, FL – Dream Finders Homes is putting the finishing touches on two luxury townhome models that will open in mid-October at its new Seminole Crossing community near Lake Jesup in Winter Springs.

The two-story Aloma and the three-story Seminole offer generous living areas in 1,757 and 2,353 square feet of space, respectively, according to Gerry Boeneman, president of the company’s Central Florida division.

“We’re excited to offer four very different floor plans at the Seminole Crossing community,” Boeneman said. “Our spacious three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath townhomes are designed with either a den or an optional fourth bedroom.”

Located along Lake Jesup and the 23-mile Cross Seminole Trail, the tranquil community is only 30 minutes from downtown Orlando and mere steps from dining and shopping at the Winter Springs Town Center. Attractions and major entertainment are a short drive away.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



The stylish townhomes at Seminole Crossing offer an open layout, high ceilings and upgraded designer fixtures, as well as a no-maintenance exterior with an inviting porch, front columns and Hardie Board siding. Amenities include a swimming pool, cabanas and numerous dog stations. Prices start in the mid-$300,000s.

“I think this community is perfect for anyone – from first-time homebuyers to growing families to retirees – looking for a carefree, luxury lifestyle,” Boeneman said.

For more information about homes at Seminole Crossing, please call 888-354-9924 or visit dreamfindershomes.com to join the VIP list for community updates.