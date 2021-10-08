LocalPress ReleasesReal Estate

Dream Finders Homes’ Model Townhomes Opening in Mid-October at Seminole Crossing in Winter Springs

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

The two-story Aloma and the three-story Seminole offer generous living areas in 1,757 and 2,353 square feet of space, respectively, according to Gerry Boeneman, president of the company’s Central Florida division.
The two-story Aloma and the three-story Seminole offer generous living areas in 1,757 and 2,353 square feet of space, respectively, according to Gerry Boeneman, president of the company’s Central Florida division.

WINTER SPRINGS, FL – Dream Finders Homes is putting the finishing touches on two luxury townhome models that will open in mid-October at its new Seminole Crossing community near Lake Jesup in Winter Springs.

The two-story Aloma and the three-story Seminole offer generous living areas in 1,757 and 2,353 square feet of space, respectively, according to Gerry Boeneman, president of the company’s Central Florida division.

“We’re excited to offer four very different floor plans at the Seminole Crossing community,” Boeneman said. “Our spacious three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath townhomes are designed with either a den or an optional fourth bedroom.”

Located along Lake Jesup and the 23-mile Cross Seminole Trail, the tranquil community is only 30 minutes from downtown Orlando and mere steps from dining and shopping at the Winter Springs Town Center.  Attractions and major entertainment are a short drive away.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

The stylish townhomes at Seminole Crossing offer an open layout, high ceilings and upgraded designer fixtures, as well as a no-maintenance exterior with an inviting porch, front columns and Hardie Board siding. Amenities include a swimming pool, cabanas and numerous dog stations. Prices start in the mid-$300,000s. 

“I think this community is perfect for anyone – from first-time homebuyers to growing families to retirees – looking for a carefree, luxury lifestyle,” Boeneman said.

For more information about homes at Seminole Crossing, please call 888-354-9924 or visit dreamfindershomes.com to join the VIP list for community updates. 

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

After Search Warrant Executed Detectives Say Weeki Wachee…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Internet Accountability Project Endorses Kanter for DOJ…

George McGregor

Miami Man Charged With Indecent Exposure; Two Woman Say He…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 867