Border Patrol: Massive Increase In Migrants With “Serious Criminal History” Attempting To Sneak Into Country

By Christopher Boyle
Edgard Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez,
Agents patrolling the southern border are reporting a massive increase in the number of criminal migrants attempting to gain entry to the United States. Edgard Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez, who has felony convictions for first-degree child rape and incest, was taken into custody on Monday by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents while he was attempting to illegally cross over the southern border and into the country.

GARZA COUNTY, TX – The number of migrants with criminal records that are being busted by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona are skyrocketing as of late – including Monday’s arrest of an illegal immigrant with a record of child rape – with reports indicating that the number of such occurrences have increased by over 50 percent from the same period of time in 2019.

According to Sector Chief Patrol agent Chris T. Clem, Gutierrez-Martinez was subsequently turned over to U.S. Marshals for prosecution after a background check turned up his rape convictions, reports say.


Agents patrolling the southern border have been reporting a massive increase in the number of criminal migrants attempting to gain entry to the United States as of late; by the end of August, among the 208,887 illegal immigrants encountered by agents crossing the border, 9,278 of them criminal records, as compared to the 4,269 criminal migrants apprehended during the same span of time in 2019.

Texan Border Patrol agents have reported similar numbers of migrants with “serious criminal history” being arrested while attempting to sneak into the country as well, with the majority of them having convictions for a variety of sexual offences, including abuse, child molestation, and other heinous crimes.

So far in 2021, officials said that a total of 1,323,500 illegal immigrants have attempted to cross over the southern border and into the U.S.

Republicans have blamed the Biden Administration for the record-breaking, months-long surge in migrants attempting to gain entry into the country, due to President Joe Biden having undone several policies put into place by his predecessor, Donald Trump, that many feel had successfully curbed illegal immigration. This is the sentiment that Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) expressed when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

“This is unconscionable. And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris caused it,” he said. “The way to fix it, is reverse the political decisions they made on January 20 of this year, they could do it and fix it. It is only partisan politics that prevents them from doing so.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

