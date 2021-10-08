PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

92 Legislators Pen Letter Calling for 50-State Audit, Decertification of Election Where Appropriate, Convening of US House of Representatives

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

The letter states that Arizona suffered what it calls a corrupted 2020 election and raises the position that the Maricopa County audit process has led to the conclusion that there was likely wide-spread voter fraud throughout the county.
The letter states that Arizona suffered what it calls a corrupted 2020 election and raises the position that the Maricopa County audit process has led to the ‘conclusion’ that there was likely wide-spread voter fraud throughout the country. It also calls for the U.S. House of Representatives to convene and vote by means of one vote per state to decide the rightful winner of the election. File photo: Nuno21, Shutter Stock, licensed.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ – On Monday, Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared a letter titled “Memorandum for Record” and addressed “To the citizens of the United States” calling for a 50-state audit of the 2020 presidential election results after the state suffered what it calls a “corrupted 2020 election” the letter states. Rogers, an Air Force veteran representing Arizona’s Legislative District 6, posted the two-page letter to her Twitter account.

It has come to our attention from an audit of 2.1 million ballots in Arizona complemented by an in-depth canvass of votes in Arizona, as well as through multiple different data reviews of voting by independent experts; that our representative republic suffered a corrupted 2020 election.

Also significant in the letter is that it raises the position that the Maricopa County audit process has lead to the “conclusion” that there was likely wide-spread voter fraud throughout the county.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

We have come to the conclusion that all 50 states need to be forensically audited. Voter rolls should be scrubbed with a canvass of voters to ensure future integrity of our elections.

This document was modified to best fit this screen. You can view the original document via https://twitter.com/wendyrogersaz/status/1445024591584403466

If it is shown that either Joe Biden would receive fewer than 270 tallied electoral votes, or Donald Trump would receive more than 270 electoral votes, then we call for the US House of Representatives to convene and vote per the US Constitution by means of one vote per state to decide the rightful winner of the election in accordance with the constitutional process of choosing electors.”

Omaha World-Herald caught up with Nebraska Sen. Rob Clements who confirmed he joined colleagues from across the country in calling for the 50-state audit saying he signed on because he felt it would register his lack of confidence in the 2020 electoral process.

I signed the 50-state election audit letter because it was a small way that I could register my lack of confidence in the 2020 electoral process in several other states.”

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Rubio: Biden Admin Seeks Climate Deal While Chinese Build…

Pat Raia

New Emails Show President Biden’s Brother-in-Law Asked…

Christopher Boyle

Pfizer-BioNTech Seek FDA Emergency Authorization for…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,544