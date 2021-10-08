92 Legislators Pen Letter Calling for 50-State Audit, Decertification of Election Where Appropriate, Convening of US House of Representatives

The letter states that Arizona suffered what it calls a corrupted 2020 election and raises the position that the Maricopa County audit process has led to the ‘conclusion’ that there was likely wide-spread voter fraud throughout the country. It also calls for the U.S. House of Representatives to convene and vote by means of one vote per state to decide the rightful winner of the election. File photo: Nuno21, Shutter Stock, licensed.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ – On Monday, Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers shared a letter titled “Memorandum for Record” and addressed “To the citizens of the United States” calling for a 50-state audit of the 2020 presidential election results after the state suffered what it calls a “corrupted 2020 election” the letter states. Rogers, an Air Force veteran representing Arizona’s Legislative District 6, posted the two-page letter to her Twitter account.

It has come to our attention from an audit of 2.1 million ballots in Arizona complemented by an in-depth canvass of votes in Arizona, as well as through multiple different data reviews of voting by independent experts; that our representative republic suffered a corrupted 2020 election.

92 Legislators from Multiple States Write a Letter to the American People Calling for a 50-State Audit, Decertification Where Appropriate, and Possible Convening of the US House of Representatives pic.twitter.com/A6EztSR2L1 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) October 4, 2021

Also significant in the letter is that it raises the position that the Maricopa County audit process has lead to the “conclusion” that there was likely wide-spread voter fraud throughout the county.



We have come to the conclusion that all 50 states need to be forensically audited. Voter rolls should be scrubbed with a canvass of voters to ensure future integrity of our elections.

If it is shown that either Joe Biden would receive fewer than 270 tallied electoral votes, or Donald Trump would receive more than 270 electoral votes, then we call for the US House of Representatives to convene and vote per the US Constitution by means of one vote per state to decide the rightful winner of the election in accordance with the constitutional process of choosing electors.”

Omaha World-Herald caught up with Nebraska Sen. Rob Clements who confirmed he joined colleagues from across the country in calling for the 50-state audit saying he signed on because he felt it would register his lack of confidence in the 2020 electoral process.

A Nebraska lawmaker has joined colleagues from across the country in calling for a 50-state audit of the 2020 presidential election results.



Get the story from @stoddardOWH: https://t.co/o9A3b5dUlh — Omaha World-Herald (@OWHnews) October 6, 2021