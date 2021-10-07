Rita Case Honored At 2021 Junior Achievement “Woman of Wisdom” Event

Rita Case, President & CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, answered questions ranging from her start as a young woman in a male dominated automotive industry to her current role as CEO of the largest female owned and operated private automotive group in the country.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Rita Case, President & CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored as the 2021 Woman of Wisdom (WOW) by Junior Achievement during their Rosé Soirée celebrating the amazing women of their “JA Circle of Wise Women”.

During an interview style forum, Case spoke to over a hundred of women of all ages being asked questions ranging from her start as a young woman in a male dominated automotive industry to her current role as CEO of the largest female owned and operated private automotive group in the country.

Her motivational stories of her wins, struggles and personal growth over the years captivated the audience and inspired many of the women in the room to “go for it”, “think outside the box” and “create their own personal brand image”. Case encouraged the younger women “get an internship in the field that you are passionate about and learn from successful people and some of the mistakes they already made so as you make your own start you already know some of the things not to do”. She wrapped up with some great final advice “do what you love and you will never work a day in your life”.

Rita’s story is a tale of breaking barriers and defining what women can become in a male dominated business. Her story is about becoming #1.



Case and her late husband Rick have been an inspiration to the community for years, giving generously and passionately to those in need – especially children. Rita’s story is a tale of breaking barriers and defining what women can become in a male dominated business. Her story is about becoming #1.

Junior Achievement of South Florida is an organization training the next generation of business leaders by providing real-world training in financial literacy including budgeting, spending, investing and the use of credit. As well as offering cutting-edge skill-building opportunities that enable young people to explore meaningful, productive careers; teaches students how to start businesses, and introduces entrepreneurial values that strengthen workplaces.

The event title sponsor was City Furniture and the Exclusive Swag Sponsor was Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

In 2022, the Rick Case Automotive Group will celebrate its 60th year in business:

The Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and is one of the largest auto groups in America. With 14 dealerships in Florida and Georgia, the Rick Case Automotive Group offers Maserati, Acura, Audi, Hyundai, Genesis, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Honda Automobiles & Motorcycles, E-Z-GO, including the world’s Largest Honda, Kia, Volkswagen dealerships located in Broward County, Florida. Rick Case Automotive Group’s national headquarters are located at in Sunrise, FL. For more information, visit www.RickCase.com.