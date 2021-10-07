BusinessLocalPress Releases

Rita Case Honored At 2021 Junior Achievement “Woman of Wisdom” Event

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Rita Case
Rita Case, President & CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, answered questions ranging from her start as a young woman in a male dominated automotive industry to her current role as CEO of the largest female owned and operated private automotive group in the country.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Rita Case, President & CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored as the 2021 Woman of Wisdom (WOW) by Junior Achievement during their Rosé Soirée celebrating the amazing women of their “JA Circle of Wise Women”.

During an interview style forum, Case spoke to over a hundred of women of all ages being asked questions ranging from her start as a young woman in a male dominated automotive industry to her current role as CEO of the largest female owned and operated private automotive group in the country.

Her motivational stories of her wins, struggles and personal growth over the years captivated the audience and inspired many of the women in the room to “go for it”, “think outside the box” and “create their own personal brand image”. Case encouraged the younger women “get an internship in the field that you are passionate about and learn from successful people and some of the mistakes they already made so as you make your own start you already know some of the things not to do”. She wrapped up with some great final advice “do what you love and you will never work a day in your life”.

Rita story is a tale of breaking barriers and defining what women can become in a male dominated business. Her story is about becoming #1.
Rita’s story is a tale of breaking barriers and defining what women can become in a male dominated business. Her story is about becoming #1.

Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

Case and her late husband Rick have been an inspiration to the community for years, giving generously and passionately to those in need – especially children. Rita’s story is a tale of breaking barriers and defining what women can become in a male dominated business. Her story is about becoming #1.

Junior Achievement of South Florida is an organization training the next generation of business leaders by providing real-world training in financial literacy including budgeting, spending, investing and the use of credit. As well as offering cutting-edge skill-building opportunities that enable young people to explore meaningful, productive careers; teaches students how to start businesses, and introduces entrepreneurial values that strengthen workplaces.

The event title sponsor was City Furniture and the Exclusive Swag Sponsor was Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

In 2022, the Rick Case Automotive Group will celebrate its 60th year in business:
The Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and is one of the largest auto groups in America. With 14 dealerships in Florida and Georgia, the Rick Case Automotive Group offers Maserati, Acura, Audi, Hyundai, Genesis, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Honda Automobiles & Motorcycles, E-Z-GO, including the world’s Largest Honda, Kia, Volkswagen dealerships located in Broward County, Florida. Rick Case Automotive Group’s national headquarters are located at in Sunrise, FL. For more information, visit www.RickCase.com.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Internet Accountability Project Endorses Kanter for DOJ…

George McGregor

Miami Man Charged With Indecent Exposure; Two Woman Say He…

Joe Mcdermott

National Business Women’s Week Highlights Need for Credit…

Trimmel Gomes
1 of 999