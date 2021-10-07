New Emails Show President Biden’s Brother-in-Law Asked Hunter for Assistance in Getting Chinese Business License “Very Quickly”

According to emails obtained by Fox News, the brother-in-law of Joe Biden expressed to Hunter that a Chinese business license for his companies needed to be secured very quickly and that he would be “most appreciative of any help.”

John “Jack” Owens, the brother-in-law of Joe Biden, reportedly asked the President’s beleaguered son Hunter Biden in 2014 for assistance in acquiring a business license in order for his telemedicine company to enter the Chinese marketplace.

According to emails obtained by Fox News dated May 9, 2014, Owens expressed to Hunter that a Chinese business license for his companies – MediGuide America and MediGuide Insurance Services International (MISI) – needed to be “secured very quickly,” as he was in the midst of negotiations with an insurance company based in China and wouldn’t be able to come to an agreement if he wasn’t properly licensed.

Owens’ email to Hunter Biden outlined the issues he was encountering, and told him that he would be “most appreciative of any help.”

President Joe Biden's brother-in-law sought Hunter Biden's help in securing a Chinese business license to expand his telemedicine companies, Fox News reported. https://t.co/VWwf32TG52 — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 7, 2021



“Time pressures are very tight, plus the fact that we do not yet have [a license] has caused a slight credibility bump in the company’s mind. This all translates into a need for a Business License, and one secured very quickly,” Owens said in his email to Hunter. “While this might seem to be a mundane task, I have come to understand that matters such as a Business License can end up taking an inordinate amount of time…time we just do not have.”

In less than an hour, Hunter Biden replied “Working on it, back to you ASAP” and then forwarded the email to Thornton Group Chairman and co-founder James Bulger – the nephew of late organized crime boss James Joseph “Whitey” Bulger – and Michael Lin, also a Thornton co-founder and a member of a NY-based Chinese Communist Party influence operation known as the Committee of 100.

“See email below,” Hunter said. “It’s from my Uncle Jack. Is there a way we can help him expedite this? Time is of the essence here.”

After responding and telling Hunter that he and Lin would see how they could help, Bulger said three days later that he and Lin had a phone call with Owens and that “I think we have a solution for his China problem.”

Bulger noted that Owens’ company would most likely be able to use the Thornton Group’s wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WOFE) in order to operate in the Chinese market; this was followed by a few more back-and-forth emails regarding the review of Chinese laws and procedure.

Biden Inc. continues to have lucrative and secretive connections to the Chinese Communist government. Why does Joe Biden fail to disclose this?



They should all be investigated immediately. https://t.co/miYo5F2eu0 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 7, 2021

Although it was never made clear if Owens’ company was able to either become licensed or utilize the Thornton WOFE, Mediguide’s website says they are now in the process of entering the Chinese market by partnering with AnyHealth Shanghai, although it is not known if this is the same company that was mentioned in Owens’ email to Hunter.

“MediGuide and Any Health intend to expand MediGuide’s business in China under the name of ‘MediGuide China,’” the website reads. “AnyHealth Shanghai will be legally representing MediGuide International LLC in China.”

NEW: Joe Biden's brother-in-law, Jack Owens, asked Hunter Biden to help him secure a business license in China.



A year later, then-VP Biden’s assistant invited Owens to a State Department event with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Joe Biden.https://t.co/ZZoqsE3apm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 7, 2021

Owens has been married to President Biden’s sister and adviser Valerie since 1975.